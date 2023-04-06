Game Recap: Bucks 105, Bulls 92
The Bucks have officially clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and the best record in the NBA as they defeated the Bulls, 105-92. Bobby Portis led the Bucks with 27 points and 13 rebounds while Brook Lopez (26 points, seven rebounds) and Jrue Holiday (20 points, 15 assists, eight rebounds) combined for 46 points. Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists in the loss. The Bucks improve to 57-22, while the Bulls fall to 38-42.