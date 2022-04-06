Game Recap: 76ers 131, Pacers 122
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Philadelphia 76ersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Indiana PacersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Led by Joel Embiids 45 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks, the 76ers defeated the Pacers, 131-122. Tyrese Maxey added 30 points and a career-high eight 3pt FGM in the victory, while Tyrese Haliburton tallied 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Pacers in the losing effort. The 76ers improve to 49-30 on the season, while the Pacers fall to 25-55.