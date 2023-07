The 76ers defeated the Pelicans, 117-114. DJ Steward led all scorers with 36 points, five rebounds, and six assists for the 76ers, while E.J. Liddell tallied 23 points for the Pelicans in the losing effort. The 76ers improve to 2-3 in the 2K24 Summer League, while the Pelicans fall to 3-2.