Game Recap: 76ers 110, Hornets 106

The 76ers defeated the Hornets, 110-106. Joel Embiid led all scorers with 32 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the 76ers, while Seth Curry added 23 points and a season-high eight assists in the victory. Gordon Hayward tallied a season-high 31 points, along with five rebounds and seven assists for the Hornets in the losing effort. The 76ers improve to 14-11 on the season, while the Hornets fall to 14-13.

