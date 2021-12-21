Game Recap: 76ers 108, Celtics 103
Led by Joel Embiids 41 points, ten rebounds, five assists and four blocks, the 76ers defeated the Celtics, 108-103. Seth Curry (26 points, seven assists) and Tobias Harris (25 points, seven rebounds) added a combined 51 points for the 76ers in the victory, while Jaylen Brown tallied 30 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Celtics in the losing effort. The 76ers improve to 16-15 on the season, while the Celtics fall to 15-16.