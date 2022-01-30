Game Recap: 76ers 103, Kings 101
The 76ers defeated the Kings, 103-101. Joel Embiid recorded 36 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the 76ers, his 17th consecutive game with 25+ points, while Tyrese Haliburton tallied a career-high 38 points, along with seven assists and three steals for the Kings in the losing effort. The 76ers improve to 30-19 on the season, while the Kings fall to 18-33.