Gabe Vincent with an and one vs the Milwaukee Bucks

DeMar DeRozan's daughter Diar made an impact on the Toronto Raptors' ability to shoot free throws when a spot in the playoffs was on the line.
The Warriors forward got disciplined by the NBA after stepping on a player's chest during a playoff game.
In an anonymous study by The Athletic surveying 103 current NBA players, results found that the...
Three factors influenced the decision to suspend Golden State's Draymond Green, but on-court punishment for Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis was enough.
76ers Joel Embiid took a jab at Nick Nurse while addressing the way the Brooklyn Nets guarded him after Philadelphia's win on Monday night.
Draymond Green’s suspension isn’t the only issue the Golden State Warriors are dealing with going into Game 3 against the Sacramento Kings.
London-born Toronto Raptor O.G. Anunoby has just made an investment in a British basketball team that's been unbelievably successful
"The explanation [from the referees] was I stomped too hard," Green told reporters about his ejection from the game
Nick Nurse is catching strays from Joel Embiid, even if the Raptors' season ended last week.
The perfect record Phoenix had with Durant in the lineup was impressive, but the Suns needed to get punched in the mouth and experience some adversity to test them a bit.
How did Golden State fall behind 2-0 for the first time in the Stephen Curry era?
The schedule for the first round of the NBA playoffs is set. The Bucks earned the top seed in the East while the Nuggets are No. 1 seed in the West.
After being ejected on Monday, Draymond Green is facing a ban for stamping, but he said he had to put his leg somewhere.
The Memphis Grizzlies didn't need Ja Morant to tie their first-round Western Conference series 1-1 by beating the Los Angeles Lakers 103-93. With the young star sidelined by a sore right hand, Xavier Tillman outscored Anthony Davis and D'Angelo ...
"I watch all their games, whether live or taped, and I try to check in with them every week," Dell tells PEOPLE
The Boston crowd affirmed what White rediscovered in his first full season with the Celtics: He belongs.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wizards guard Bradley Beal is being sued by a fan who claims the NBA star struck the side of his head with his hand and knocked his hat off after a March game at Orlando. Kyler Briffa filed the lawsuit this week in circuit court in Orange County, Florida. Briffa claims he and a friend were at the March 21 game, in which the Magic beat the Wizards 122-112. The suit says fans with courtside seats were allowed to enter the team tunnel as players left the court, and that after Beal
The former pro soccer player and model has been cleared in the assault case, his lawyer said.
The Milwaukee Bucks may need to play Game 2 of their first-round series against the Miami Heat on Wednesday without Giannis Antetokounmpo and another rotation player.