Gabe Vincent with the great assist!

Giannis was the leading vote-getter among NBA fans for the second consecutive year.
Profar hit 24 home runs and drove in 85 runs with the San Diego Padres last season.
Following the National Championship, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the 2025 college football season, projecting who will be the best teams in the country.
Who should represent the East in this year's All-Star festivities? Here's our 12-man roster.
Andy Behrens offers a way-too-early look at plausible draft trends for next fantasy football season.
Ichiro joined Derek Jeter as the only Hall of Famers who fell one vote shy of being unanimous selections.
“Sometimes when you use your head, it doesn’t quite work out."
Ten players fell off the ballot for 2026, but three players received significant bumps in support from BBWAA voters.
Hunter's odds have recently dipped to +200 from +1500.
The Orioles' and Rays' offseasons leave something to be desired, but it's reasonable to expect a strong 2025 from this group.
The league will play nearly all of its 190 games on weekends, and mostly in unique broadcast windows.
The Buckeyes' win over Notre Dame peaked at more than 26 million viewers on Monday night.
Ben Shelton has never been to a Grand Slam final, but he'll have to beat the No. 1 tennis player in the world to get there.
The Commanders and Eagles split two regular-season meetings.
Daniels has reached uncommon heights as a rookie.
One of MLB's most adored figures, Suzuki's statistical accomplishments are staggering, and his success supercharged a Japanese talent pipeline that continues today.
With the 2024 season officially over, it's not too early to look ahead to 2025.
Vincent Goodwill and former Knicks GM Scott Perry discuss whether or not several prominent teams in the NBA such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns should make a splash move ahead of the trade deadline or keep their rosters together.
Which players have the most to gain the rest of the NFL postseason?
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to the biggest game of the season as Ohio State beats Notre Dame 34-23 in the College Football Playoff National Championship.