Gabe Vincent with a deep 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks
Gabe Vincent (Miami Heat) with a deep 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 02/04/2023
Gabe Vincent (Miami Heat) with a deep 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 02/04/2023
The Knicks are in a great position to make a deal. The type of trade, whether big or small, buying or selling, or financially motivated or not, remains to be seen. As mentioned in HoopsHype's trade guide, New York's stability this season, and its ...
After her team beat Pittsburgh, Duke coach Kara Lawson pointed out an alleged error in their loss against Florida State.
The Eagles quarterback went public with his girlfriend after winning the NFC Championship in January 2023
Anthony Davis scored 34 points but only two in the fourth quarter, and LeBron James finished with 27, but Brandon Ingram rallied New Orleans to a 131-126 victory over the Lakers.
The "Marlowe" actor said the former professional fighting champion "gives Ireland a bad name."
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The cheers at FLA Live Arena were the loudest when Sarah Nurse of Canada’s women’s team scored during the NHL All-Star skills competition Friday night. Nurse used a breakaway move made popular by Swedish player Peter Forsberg to fool New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in a goaltender shooting event, electrifying the crowd. “One of my friends back home told me to try it,” Nurse said, “so I gave it a shot.” Nurse was joined by fellow Canadian team members Emily Clark and
The Manchester United boss said Jordan Ayew should have been sent off too.
With three members of Team Lawes trying to balance pregnancy with curling at times this season, Selena Njegovan was pleased her squad received an exemption to add an out-of-province replacement player for the national championship. What was disappointing, Njegovan said, was that only the top five teams in the national rankings were allowed to apply. The Curling Canada decision to limit eligibility for a pregnancy exemption at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts was a hot topic in the sport's circl
The Super Bowl-winning quarterback spends an hour every day decompressing from modern life.
Heat open to adding frontcourt reinforcement before trade deadline
The guilty plea and its dismissal revolve around a confrontation Nick Kyrgios had with ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari in January 2021
Pitcher Max Fried lost to the Atlanta Braves in salary arbitration on Saturday, and will make $13.5 million in the upcoming season instead of his $15 million request. Mark Burstein, Fredric Horowitz and Jeanne Vonhof issued their decision a day after hearing arguments. Despite the defeat, Fried matched the $13.5 million Gerrit Cole won in 2019 as the highest decided by an arbitration panel.
The Blues have spent more than £500million since the summer, raising questions over how they will meet Financial Fair Play requirements.
After a handful of dominant years — Gonzaga was the No. 1 overall seed in the 2021 and 2022 NCAA tournaments — the Zags seem to be sputtering a bit.
Sidney Crosby got dunked into a tank of water, Nick Suzuki holed a golf ball with a hockey stick and the NHL made hockey an outdoor sport for its skills showcase in South Florida. Two new events outside in the sun highlighted the league's annual skills competition at All-Star Weekend, with a handful of players taking turns hitting golf and hockey shots on a par-4 course and others shooting pucks at foam surfboards to dunk opponents with the beach in the background. Inside the Florida Panthers' home arena Friday night, Connor McDavid reminded fans and the other top players in the world why he leads the NHL in goals and is on pace to score more than 60.
The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball crew unveils their shortstop rankings for 2023.
HUA HIN, Thailand (AP) — Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine reached her first final in four years after top-seeded Bianca Andreescu of Canada retired with a shoulder injury during their semifinal match at the Thailand Open on Saturday. Tsurenko, in search of her fifth WTA title, was leading the 2019 U.S. Open champion 7-5, 4-0 when Andreescu stopped playing. The former world No. 23 fought from 3-5 down to take the first set and reeled off eight straight games before Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., retire
An 11-year-old Yorktown, Sask., hockey player lent a pair of socks to Connor Bedard after the World Juniors champion forgot his at home.
Concerned about a possible bankruptcy for the company that owns local broadcasting rights to 14 of the 30 Major League Baseball teams, the league has formed a new economic study committee that will gather next week at the owners’ meetings in Palm Beach, Florida. The committee also will examine revenue disparity among MLB clubs. Los Angeles Dodgers chairman Mark Walter and Detroit Tigers chairman Chris Ilitch are among the committee members, the person said.
This May, voters will decide if they want to turn 1.5 tons of garbage into a sparkling new arena and entertainment complex. It's trash either way.