Gabe Vincent with a buzzer beater vs the Charlotte Hornets

Mikal Bridges probably never imagined being traded for Kevin Durant as he was growing up. But he understands it. And he's now even laughing about it.
JJ Redick fired back Friday and responded to comments made by Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins.
Pascal Siakam had 29 points and eight rebounds for the Toronto Raptors in their fourth straight win, a 95-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points and Scottie Barnes added 12, all in the second half, as the Raptors won for the seventh time in eight games. “We just continue to play together, try to minimize the mistakes and fight through everything,” said Siakam, who scored eight points in the final 3:20.
No player had made 12 threes twice in a season before Klay Thompson on Friday.
The Lakers have 22 games remaining after a big win over Golden State on Thursday, and the left-for-dead team suddenly looks like a playoff contender.
Love reacts after scoreless debut. And reasons for hope about pairing
Pacers center Myles Turner enjoyed one of the best offensive games of his career, but the Celtics' All-Star duo denied him a victory in OT.
The WNBA star made a surprise public appearance at Saturday's 54th NAACP Image Awards.
Aaliyah Edwards scored 16 points, including two clutch baskets down the stretch, and No. 4 UConn edged DePaul 72-69 on Saturday to clinch at least a share of the Big East regular season championship. DePaul led by as much seven in the second half and was nursing a four-point lead late in the fourth of a tight, physical, contest, but Edwards and Lou Lopez Sénéchal scored to tie it at 65 with 3:10 left. Then Edwards scored off a turnover with 2:40 to go to put the Huskies ahead.
The Los Angeles Lakers returned from the All-Star break in style, beating the Golden State Warriors 124-111 to boost their playoff hopes.
Russell Westbrook enjoyed an impressive debut with the Los Angeles Clippers, but it was not enough to prevent a narrow defeat in Chicago.
Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue didn’t waste much time seeing how well Westbrook would mesh with his new team. Westbrook’s Clippers debut was overshadowed in what ended up being the second-highest-scoring game in NBA history. Lue was pleased with Westbrook’s debut despite him having only two practices with the Clippers before the game.
Los Angeles Lakers (28-32, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (32-29, sixth in the Western Conference)Dallas; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA's top scorers, Luka Doncic and LeBron James, meet when Dallas and Los Angeles take the court. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.2 points per game and James ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.6 points per game.The Mavericks are 24-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 7-7 record in games decided by
Minnesota Timberwolves (31-31, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (30-30, ninth in the Western Conference)San Francisco; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Golden State takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves after Klay Thompson scored 42 points in the Golden State Warriors' 116-101 win against the Houston Rockets.The Warriors are 18-15 in Western Conference games. Golden State has a 3-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.The Timberwolves have gone 22-19 against Wes
Photos from the Duke Blue Devils’ game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
The Big 12 might be the deepest conference in men’s college basketball this season but on Saturday, the Big Ten and Pac-12 stole the show.
In this week's letters to the Los Angeles Times Sports department, readers go over the pros and cons of Russell Westbrook joining the Clippers.
Small schools Marysville and Faith Christian won Sac-Joaquin Section basketball championships at Golden 1 Center.
Chris Boucher's monster slam against the Pelicans was only one of his many thunderous jams in his NBA career. He discussed his best dunks on the latest episode of Hustle Play.
Brandon Miller and No. 2 Alabama eked out another close win in a week that has proved challenging on and off the court. Miller scored 24 points and Mark Sears made 7 of 8 free throws over the final 1:04 to help No. 2 Alabama secure an 86-83 victory over Arkansas on Saturday, following an overtime win at South Carolina on Wednesday. Miller delivered his second straight huge game since police alleged in courtroom testimony that Miller brought a gun to former teammate Darius Miles, who is charged with capital murder in a fatal shooting.