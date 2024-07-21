Gabe Kalscheur with the And-1!

- Advertisement
Three players and one manager were inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Lando Norris pulled over with two laps to go for Oscar Piastri to take the lead.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Arike Ogunbowale put on a show during the WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix. She scored 34 points, all in the second half, to lead Team WNBA to a 117–109 win over Team USA.
After a first half filled with poor shooting, a third-quarter comeback and a game-winning shot from LeBron James helped the U.S. hold on against South Sudan.
Several players took advantage of briefly benign conditions at Royal Troon, but the weather bit back as the leaders teed off.
Wyndham Clark's shot from the rough went two yards. Really.
Here are 10 takeaways from the first-ever Yahoo Sports "EA Sports College Football" simulation.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
Tyson describes himself as a 'glory junkie' and a 'glutton for pain.'
Believe it or not, football is back! Well training camps are at least. As all 32 teams begin to open camp over the next two weeks we take a look at the biggest fantasy questions we want answered over the next month. Essentially, what you need to be paying attention to as a fantasy manager from practice reports. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to identify the 12 biggest questions we have the WR and TE position heading into training camp season.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
Video of Argentina players reciting a chant that originally surfaced at the 2022 World Cup was posted to social media after their Copa América win.
In today's edition: The 94th Midsummer Classic, Teoscar wins the Derby, EA Sports College Football 25 is out, Stuart Scott's legendary ESPYS speech, and more.
Cameron Payne has agreed to a 1-year, $3.1 million deal with the New York Knicks. He will sign for the veteran minimum's exception.
Corbin Burnes will make the start on one of baseball's biggest stages.
Amid the MLB All-Star break, Fred Zinkie highlights several players who dominated the first half of the 2024 fantasy season.
Will 2024 be the last season in Cincinnati for Tee Higgins?
Spain, the best team of Euro 2024 by a relatively wide margin, beat England in Sunday's final on Mikel Oyarzabal's dramatic 86th-minute winner.
Bazzana is the first player from Australia to go No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft.