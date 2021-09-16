Gabby Petito: New evidence revealed involving missing North Port woman

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — On the morning of the trade deadline in late July, the St. Louis Cardinals were a .500 team sitting 7 1/2 games outside a playoff spot. Even with new slugger Nolan Arenado at third base, a season that began with big expectations appeared to be slipping away. Their next move? While other National League contenders added stars such as Max Scherzer, Kris Bryant and Javier Báez, the Redbirds went for a pair of struggling starting pitchers in their late 30s: Jon Lester and J.A. Happ.