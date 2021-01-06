Ga. election observers complain of difficulty seeing vote counts
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., joins 'The Ingraham Angle' ahead of planned elector objection
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., joins 'The Ingraham Angle' ahead of planned elector objection
With Donald Trump handing out pardons, Jackson reached out to the president to help out a childhood friend.
These 10 players are being drafted too high in fantasy hockey considering their track record and 2021 season outlook.
Jared Goff and the Rams are back in the playoffs against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks, in what could be the game of the wild-card round.
Fifteen finalists made the cut, while Hines Ward and Patrick Willis were among the semifinalists who didn't.
We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.
Anton Lundell had two goals and Finland beat Russia 4-1 to win the bronze medal at the world junior hockey championship Tuesday.
Smith was the only receiver in college football who had more than 100 catches and 20 TD receptions.
National morale is best served by keeping the games going, despite the risks. Or that's what we're supposed to believe, right?
What might have seemed obvious to some required clarification ahead of a draft with compelling quarterback talent.
More sexism allegations plague Mets owner Steve Cohen.
Frank Gore ranks third on the all-time rushing list with 16,000 yards.
The Browns continue to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.
If you wanted title sponsors for the NHL's four divisions in 2021, you got them.
Calls for a postseason bubble could grow louder. One Brown still doesn’t think they would have been better off with a playoff bubble.
Jared Goff is still recovering from surgery as the Rams prepare for the Seahawks in the playoffs on Saturday.
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the first half to lead the undermanned Brooklyn Nets to a 130-96 win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.Brooklyn, which entered the game having lost two straight and four of five, never trailed. The Nets led 35-14 after the first quarter and 63-44 at halftime. Brooklyn’s 19-point halftime lead was its biggest in about 10 months. In the Nets’ 139-120 win over San Antonio on Mar. 6, 2020, they had a 21-point (75-54) halftime lead.Irving was a prime factor in the Nets’ first-half attack, scoring 18 points in the first quarter and 20 by halftime. Irving’s 18 first-quarter points were the third-most scored by an player on any team in an opening quarter this season. His 20 first-half points marked the fifth time this season he had that many in an opening half.“(Irving is) going to score,” Bruce Brown said. “He was hot. ... Kyrie just went crazy today.”As brilliant as he was individually, Irving had help from Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert.Allen recorded his third double-double of the season with 19 points and 18 rebounds.Allen credited a change of his pregame meal from pasta with pesto sauce to pasta with alfredo sauce for his season high in points and rebounds.“I think that was the thing that turned my game on tonight,” Allen said with a grin.LeVert came off the bench to score 24 points off the bench. Joe Harris chipped in with 10 points.“It’s really satisfying,” LeVert said.The Nets did not let up in the second half as they cruised to their fourth win in eight games this season. A sequence in the final 1:34 of the third quarter all but put the game away. It began with an Allen alley-oop dunk off a feed by LeVert, followed by a jumper by LeVert, a breakaway layup for the Nets’ sixth man, and Brooklyn’s young big man buzzer-beating putback. In that stretch, Brooklyn extended its lead from 92-70 to 98-73.Donovan Mitchell led Utah (4-3) with game-high 31 points. Jordan Clarkson added 12, and Rudy Gobert and Royce O’Neale had 10 each for the Jazz, whose two-game winning steak was snapped.“We didn’t come out ready for their pressure,” Mitchell said. “We just didn’t do much right. ... We have to figure out who we want to be.”TIP-INS:NETS: Brooklyn came into the game short-handed, missing Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee anterior cruciate ligament reconstructive surgery) and Kevin Durant (quarantining after coming into contact with a positive COVID-19 test).Tuesday night’s game was the first of four for Brooklyn this week — the Nets host Philadelphia on Thursday and Oklahoma City on Sunday, and travel to Memphis on Friday. Before the game, first-year coach Steve Nash said “the length of the quarantine is kind of a moving target.” Nash did add that he didn’t think Durant would be able to participate in “on-court activity” this week.Durant, who was replaced in the starting lineup by Taurean Prince, is averaging 28.2 points, which leads the Nets and ranks fifth in the NBA. He is also averaging seven rebounds and 4.8 assists, and had played in six of Brooklyn’s first seven games prior to Tuesday night after missing all of 2019-20 recuperating from a ruptured right Achilles tendon.JAZZ: In light of a report from ESPN which said seven seven members of the Los Angeles Clippers’ support staff are quarantining due to a positive COVID-19 test following the Jazz’ 106-100 win on New Year’s Day, Utah coach Quin Snyder expects outbreaks of the virus will challenge all of the league’s teams.“We’ve gone through similar things and I’m sure everybody will at some point this this season,” Snyder said. “Everybody’s in the same boat.”UP NEXT:Jazz: Cross the East River to visit the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.Nets: Host division rival Philadelphia on Thursday night.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDenis P. Gorman, The Associated Press
So this is why the Timberwolves drafted Edwards first overall.
DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers signed outfielder Robbie Grossman to a $10 million, two-year contract, adding a switch-hitting veteran to a rebuilding team coming off consecutive last-place finishes.The deal includes salaries of $5 million annually plus performance bonuses. The 31-year-old Grossman spent the past two seasons with the Oakland Athletics. He hit .241 with eight home runs and 23 RBIs in 51 games in the shortened 2020 season.“I’ve been fortunate to play for some great franchises during my career, and I couldn’t be happier to add the Tigers to that list,” Grossman said. “I’ve been in Detroit a number of times as a visiting player, and know how passionate the city and its fans are for Tigers baseball. I’m very excited to get to work with my coaches and teammates, and help bring winning baseball back to the Motor City.”The deal includes $250,000 bonuses for 500 and 550 plate appearances in each year. He has additional award bonuses.Prior to his stint with the A's, Grossman played for Minnesota and Houston. His .826 OPS last season was just two points shy of his career high in 2016. He also set a career high with 11 homers in that 2016 season with the Twins, although he'd have had a good chance to break that if last year had been a full season.“Robbie is a proven major league hitter and will bring consistent, competitive at-bats to our lineup,” Detroit general manager Al Avila said. "His name quickly came up when our front office began planning potential off-season additions, and all of us are looking forward to having his veteran presence both on the field and in the clubhouse.”The Tigers have largely stuck to smaller deals in free agency during their rebuild. Detroit hasn't made the post-season since 2014.In a corresponding move, the Tigers designated outfielder Troy Stokes Jr. for assignment.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Anthony Davis and LeBron James each scored 26 points, rallying the Los Angeles Lakers to a 94-92 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.James added 11 rebounds and seven assists, and Dennis Schroder finished with 12 points for Los Angeles.“That’s why he’s great,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said of James taking over the game with Davis. “He finds a way to make those superhero-type of plays. Our focus is on making sure we don’t need those superhero-type of plays to close games out.”Jonas Valanciunas, Dillon Brooks and Gorgui Dieng led Memphis with 13 points apiece, and Brandon Clarke added 12 points. Valanciunas finished with 11 rebounds.On a poor shooting night for both teams, the Lakers were able to depend on James and Davis down the stretch. Los Angeles trailed 79-77 with five minutes left when the two big men combined for a 9-2 run and an 86-81 lead. The final basket came on a dunk by Davis on an assist from James.James and Davis combined for a run of 15 points late in the fourth to take the lead to 92-83 with 31.1 seconds left.“I have a lot of confidence in LeBron James in the fourth quarter,” Vogel said. "I don’t really know any other way to say that. I trust him.”Memphis was able to put together some late baskets to make it close, but couldn’t overtake the Lakers, who won their fourth straight.“Obviously in a hard fought game like that, you hope to come out with a victory,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “But our guys were amazing.“Effort again. But the attention to detail, the execution. These guys, for 48 minutes, were unbelievable. Came up a little short in the end.”TIP-INSLakers: Entered the game as the only NBA team ranked in the top 5 in offensive efficiency (2nd/115.7) and defensive efficiency (4th/104.5). … Both Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (left ankle sprain) and Alex Caruso (health and safety protocol) again sat out. Both appeared headed for return in the coming games, according to Vogel.Grizzlies: Valanciunas recorded his seventh straight double-double. … Rookie Desmond Bane saw his streak of games with multiple 3-pointers end at six. That marked the second-longest streak to start an NBA career behind Chicago’s Lauri Markkanen’s 10 straight to open the 2017-18 season. … Swingman John Konchar was the latest Memphis player to miss a game after suffering a left ankle sprain.SOCIAL JUSTICE: Several Laker players referenced news earlier in the day regarding no charges filed against the Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer who shot Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed. “The flame is already lit,” guard Wesley Matthews said. “It just has to continue to keep burning, but burn the right way. Not where anything can be sidetracked.” Matthews later added: “It really is disheartening. But leaders have to be leaders and everybody has to take ownership for their own community.”LIKE ORLANDO: The NBA season has led to creative scheduling. For example, the Lakers ended a road trip where they played consecutive games in San Antonio and then Memphis. And with very little outside interaction in hopes of avoiding the coronavirus. “It’s almost like we were in the bubble, except we’re not in the bubble,” Vogel said. “You kind of go to work, go back to the hotel and not too much else.”UP NEXTLakers: Return home Thursday after a four-game road trip to host the San Antonio Spurs.Grizzlies: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsClay Bailey, The Associated Press
The Padres sign Ha-Seong Kim to a four-year deal, plus the Phillies remain open to re-signing J.T. Realmuto in this edition of FastCast