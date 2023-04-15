G7 energy, environment leaders haggle over climate strategy
The talks in Sapporo will also focus on biodiversity loss and other global challenges. But climate change tops the agenda of the closed-door meetings.
The talks in Sapporo will also focus on biodiversity loss and other global challenges. But climate change tops the agenda of the closed-door meetings.
Bout said he wired a telegram to Trump warning him that his "life is in peril" and invited him to seek "safe haven" in Russia.
The rare animal has now been spotted several times in Oregon, officials said.
Donald Trump will not learn the identities of jurors expected to decide at an upcoming civil trial whether the former president defamed the writer E. Jean Carroll, who also claims Trump raped her. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan on Friday rejected Trump's renewed effort to require that prospective jurors provide their names, employment and 38 other pieces of information on written questionnaires. Lawyers for Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Perhaps Europe should avoid being drawn into a crisis over Taiwan driven by an “American rhythm and a Chinese overreaction”.
The lawsuit was brought against former president last year by New York Attorney General Letitia James
This is the second time Trump has tried and failed to delay the lawsuit
(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s destabilization would be a “horror scenario,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a testy public exchange with her Chinese counterpart.Most Read from BloombergTrump Answered All Questions at Second Deposition, Opting Not to Plead the FifthApple Makes Headway on New Mac Laptops as It Grapples With SlumpArnault's Wealth Soars to $210 Billion, Leaving Musk in the DustTesla Goes After America’s Top-Selling SUVsSchwab Faces Fresh Risks in the Zero-Fee Landscape I
‘This is a David and Goliath story’
Finland is building the first stretch of a fence on its border with Russia on Friday, less than two weeks after it joined the NATO military alliance to complete a security U-turn taken in response to the war in Ukraine. Fearing retaliation from the east following its NATO application, the government decided last year to construct the barrier, primarily in case Russia moved to flood the border with migrants. Finland aims to guard against a repeat of events on the European Union's eastern frontier in Poland in winter 2021, when the bloc accused neighbouring Belarus - a staunch Russian ally - of engineering a crisis by flying in migrants from the Middle East, giving them visas and pushing them across the border.
NewsmaxAnother television appearance for Eric Trump about his father’s legal troubles, another regurgitated complaint about how drugstores keep their medicine in locked cases.It has become a refrain of sorts for the Trump family scion, who repeats a version of the same story during nearly every interview on his father’s indictment—in an effort to make some kind of point about rising crime in whatever city he’s complaining about that day.The latest instance came while Trump spoke to Carl Higbie o
He’s a big boy.
A Russian jet locked on to and fired a missile at a British plane last year because of a misheard order, according to US defence officials, and was only prevented from shooting down the RAF surveillance aircraft because the munition malfunctioned.
Hungary abandoned a Budapest-based Russian bank this week because U.S. sanctions had "ruined" it, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, adding that Hungary would comply with sanctions on Russia but continue to speak out against them. The NATO leader with the closest ties to Russia told state radio the United States was an important ally of Hungary but there was a difference of views over the war in Ukraine. The U.S. had "not given up on its plan to squeeze everyone into a war alliance", a step Hungary -- which is not supplying weapons to Ukraine -- would resist, Orban said.
Trump allies argued the alleged leaker is a hero prosecuted for truth-telling. But the accounts of his gamer pals paint a more complicated picture.
Florida Republicans are pushing legislation that would make it a felony to knowingly provide transportation to an undocumented immigrant.
Mason Burns was walking through Vancouver's Downtown Eastside on Wednesday night when he noticed something moving out of the corner of his eye. What he saw made him do a double-take before pulling out his phone to record it. Dozens of rats scurried across the alley and through puddles, sniffing around several dumpsters and rooting through torn plastic bags. "I have never seen that many rats in one place," said Burns. The video was taken near Columbia and Hastings Streets on Wednesday night, and
Marjorie Taylor Greene has a history of making controversial comments on Twitter and other social media. The latest involves the Pentagon leak.
EDMONTON — Alberta Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley says Premier Danielle Smith must explain whether she shares the "extremist views" of Calgary street preacher Artur Pawlowski and those of "her key support group" Take Back Alberta. “Albertans deserve to know whether they are on the verge of selecting a premier whose views are deeply extreme and offside with the opinions of the vast majority of Albertans,” Notley said at a news conference in Grande Prairie, Alta., on Thursday. “A number of th
A newlywed Mississauga man could find himself forced apart from the woman he just married as he waits for his Canadian permanent residency application to be approved amid immigration processing backlogs. Ahmed Emam, 31, was just married last month and has been planning a summer wedding celebration in Egypt, where he was born. There's just one problem: If Emam goes, he might not be allowed back into Canada. And with his application still waiting to be green-lit, there's a chance he'll be forced t
OTTAWA — If Pierre Poilievre wants to "defund the CBC" while maintaining its French-language programming, he'll have to overhaul the country's broadcasting law in order to do it. That's according to the Crown corporation, which has found itself in a back-and-forth with the Opposition leader over his pledge to cut the roughly $1-billion in taxpayer dollars it receives annually. Past Conservative leaders have also taken aim at the CBC, which receives its share of public money through Parliament wh