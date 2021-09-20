G2G Sportsplex: Elite sports training facility coming to Colorado

The Canadian Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston quarterback Tyrod Taylor is day to day with a hamstring injury as the Texans face a quick turnaround with a Thursday night game against Carolina. If Taylor can’t play, Deshaun Watson will not be an option, with coach David Culley saying Monday that Watson would be inactive for Thursday’s game just as he has been for the first two games. Watson has been listed as inactive/not injury-related following his trade request and after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging sexual assaul