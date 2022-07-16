G20 finance chiefs agree on food security, divided on Russia's war

STORY: Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said in the closing news conference that there were still differences within the G20 on issues related to Russia's war in Ukraine.

She added that a short statement on the war is included in the 14-paragraph chair summary as an "expression of position."

However, the group had agreed on the need to resolve the worsening global food security crisis and issues related to climate change.

Sri Mulyani said it was the "best result" the group could have made.

Sri Mulyani also stated that a joint discussion between finance and agriculture ministers will be established to adopt concrete actions to combat the food crisis.

The group also agreed on helping all member countries to design a "transition mechanism" towards net zero emissions.