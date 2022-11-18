'Here we g-oh': Punctured enthusiasm for the World Cup in Qatar
IN THE PRESS – Friday, 18.11.2022: With the World Cup kicking off this weekend, we take a look at how the papers are covering Qatar’s controversy-ridden tournament. The papers are also paying tribute to Nancy Pelosi's term as Speaker of the House, now that she’s retiring. We also discuss what the British government’s austerity plan, which the papers are calling a "Nightmare before Christmas". Finally, Time tells us it’s not just kids who want toys for Christmas.