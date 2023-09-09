G League Fall Invitational Game 1 Mini-Movie
Ron Holland and G League Ignite outdueled Alex Sarr and the Perth Wildcats as top 2024 NBA Draft prospects collided in the first game of the G League Fall Invitational on Sept. 6, 2023.
TORONTO — In a change from last year, the Toronto Blue Jays' radio rights-holder will not resume in-person broadcasts of road games as the team enters the playoff stretch drive. The decision was confirmed by a Sportsnet spokesperson via email. The network used remote coverage in 2022 before shifting back to traditional in-person road broadcasts for most of the second half of last season. In 2023, radio broadcasters went back to a pandemic-style setup of calling road games while watching the acti
BERLIN (AP) — Germany pulled off the biggest upset of its basketball existence, and hardly anyone back home seemed to notice. The Germans held on to beat the United States 113-111 in the Basketball World Cup semifinals on Friday in Manila and reach the final for the first time, setting up a game against Serbia on Sunday for the title. But unlike the horn-honking and beer-drinking celebrations that normally accompany German wins in World Cup soccer, the streets of Berlin remained free of fanfare
Prince William and Kate Middleton will soon be heading for the Rugby World Cup, but first they made a surprise appearance with Mike Tindall and Princess Anne where they shared plenty of juicy stories
The Senators forward didn't hold back on his latest interview with 32 Thoughts the Podcast regarding his teammate's controversial departure.
By Simon Briggs, in New York
The Prince of Wales reflected on the time cousin Zara Tindall made him cry, during a recent appearance on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.
NEW YORK (AP) — This was what so many folks figured Coco Gauff would do at some point. Didn't matter how young she was. Didn't matter whether there were setbacks along the way. Those outsized expectations did not make the task of becoming a Grand Slam champion as a teenager any easier — especially when that chorus was accompanied by voices of others who doubted her. She did it, though. At age 19. At the U.S. Open, where she used to come as a kid with her parents to watch her idols, Serena and Ve
He will face Novak Djokovic – the man he beat to win his first and only grand slam so far at Flushing Meadows in 2021.
Sprinter Noah Lyles caught flak from NBA players when he said the Finals winner is not a world champ. He hit back after U.S. basketball lost to Germany.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — No Nikola Jokic, no problem. Even with its best player sitting out this summer, Serbia is going to play for gold at the Basketball World Cup. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and Serbia defeated Canada 95-86 in the World Cup semifinals on Friday. Ognjen Dobric and Nikola Milutinov each scored 16 for Serbia, the best-shooting team so far in the tournament — making 55% of its shots coming into the day, then connecting on 62% to end Canada’s hopes of gold. Serbia (6-1)
NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff's U.S. Open semifinal victory over Karolina Muchova was delayed by 50 minutes because of a disruption by four environmental activists in the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands Thursday night. One protester glued his bare feet to the concrete floor. Gauff was leading 1-0 in the second set when play was halted. She would go on to win 6-4, 7-5. “I always speak about preaching about what you feel and what you believe in. It was done in a peaceful way, so I can’t get too mad at it.
Several NHL veterans are vying for roster spots on professional tryout agreements this fall. Here's the up-to-date list.
Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko apologises for blaming Sergio Perez's inconsistent form this season on his ethnicity.
Lionel Messi’s status for the Argentina vs. Bolivia World Cup qualifying match on Sept. 12 is up in the air
Novak Djokovic limited big-serving Ben Shelton to five aces and broke him five times in their U.S. Open semifinal Friday. Djokovic pushed back when the 20-year-old unseeded American produced a late stand that got the home crowd into the match. Djokovic then pointed to his temple and pounded his fist on his chest, before a stone-faced Shelton met him at the net for the most perfunctory of handshakes.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his keys to victory in Week 1.
When U.S. captain Zach Johnson got his Ryder Cup team together for the first time for a training camp at the Marco Simone course outside Rome on Friday, there was no need for a pep talk about team unity with Brooks Koepka coming in from the renegade LIV Golf tour. “The only thing that was said about Brooks with the guys — specifically the top six that made the team on their own merit — was, ’We want Brooks Koepka to play for Team USA,” Johnson said. Nine of the 12-man American team played Marco Simone for the first time.
NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff never wavered. Not when a big lead in the first set evaporated. Not when match point after match point went by the wayside. And not, most distracting of all, when her U.S. Open semifinal against Karolina Muchova was interrupted for 50 minutes Thursday night by environmental activists — one of whom glued his bare feet to the concrete floor in the stands. It’s been rather obvious for quite some time that Gauff is no ordinary teenager. Now she is one win away from becomin
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Once again, and now as a World Cup champion, Lionel Messi came to Argentina's rescue when the team most needed him. The 36-year-old captain scored from a free kick in the 78th minute to give Argentina a 1-0 win against Ecuador in the first round of South American World Cup qualifying on Thursday. It was Messi's 104th goal in 176 international appearances, including his 29th in World Cup qualifying. Those 29 goals equal the record of Luis Suárez of Uruguay. More tha
A report from Finnish national broadcaster Yle details that the case is expected to be heard early next year.