FWC officer injured after vehicle hit during Martin County pursuit, fiery rollover
FWC officer injured after vehicle hit during Martin County pursuit, fiery rollover
FWC officer injured after vehicle hit during Martin County pursuit, fiery rollover
Shots rang out in Strawberry Mansion neighbourhood around 6pm near James G Blaine school
The baby was found in an apartment on North 26th Street.
The four-year-old also suffered extensive bruising in the assault by Sean Lochrie at a property in Paisley, Renfrewshire, last year. After attacking her, Lochrie phoned the police himself and the sound of a young girl "crying as if in pain" could be heard in the background, the High Court in Glasgow heard. When he appeared at the court on Thursday, Lochrie, 33, pleaded guilty to compressing the child's face and neck with his hands or by some other unknown means, suffocating her and restricting her breathing.
3 dead, 2 injured in Orlando shooting spree
On Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said three people are dead, and two are critically injured after separate shootings on Hialeah Street in the Pine Hills community. In a press conference, Sheriff Mina said the shooting in Pine Hills left a Spectrum News 13 reporter and a 9-year-old girl dead. According to Sheriff Mina, the mother of the girl and a Spectrum News 13 photographer are in critical condition. Both are being treated at Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Raleigh police say the car driven by an 18-year-old was reported stolen before it was involved in an accident on Falls of Neuse Road.
Was this the easiest finale "Jeopardy!" clue ever? Fans on Twitter think so, but it still stumped two contestants.
"Your words bring me zero shame," the meteorologist wrote.
Bankrupt InfoWars founder Alex Jones, who owes almost $1.5 billion to Sandy Hook families, claimed authorities want his expensive cat.
Stiller said he made "no apologies" for the 2008 film "Tropic Thunder" when a Twitter user asked him to "stop apologizing for doing the movie."
Media personality, whose new memoir is out next month, said incident ‘freaked’ her out
“I’m not a huge conspiracy nut or anything like that, but sometimes things don’t quite add up” says Texas man George Rebeles
The anchor weighed in on her co-host's comments about Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) ahead of his Iowa speech.
"I Wanna Marry 'Harry'" winner Kimberly Birch felt "vindicated" seeing Prince Harry marry an actor after being mocked for being on the dating show.
Read this before you trade in your gas guzzler.
All hail the DIY queen.
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that the only way for Moscow to ensure a lasting peace with Ukraine was to push back the borders of hostile states as far as possible, even if that meant the frontiers of NATO member Poland. Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, made the comments in a message on his Telegram account exactly a year after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it called a "special military operation" to protect Russian speakers and ensure its own security. Ukraine says it is defending itself from an unprovoked colonial-style war of aggression and has vowed to retake all of its own territory by force, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.
Grace Beahm Alford/AP/ShutterstockAfter almost two years of speculation and a stunning fall from grace as a once-prominent South Carolina lawyer, Alex Murdaugh finally took the stand Thursday to provide a jaw-dropping testimony in his double murder trial, including admitting to stealing from clients and conceding that he’d lied about his whereabouts on the night of the murders because of drug-induced paranoia.“I did lie to them,” Murdaugh told a packed Colleton County courtroom, four weeks into
SPUTNIKIf there were ever a time for the Kremlin to worry about an uprising by its most out-of-control private army, now would appear to be it.Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has gone from accusing the Russian military of treason to flooding the internet with gruesome photos of the country’s war dead.“Who is to blame for them dying? Those who should have resolved the issue of supplying us with sufficient quantities of ammunition are to blame,” Prigozhin said Wednesday in comments to a pro
With King Charles's coronation coming up, Harry and Meghan are weighing a difficult choice.