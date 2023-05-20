Fuzzy Bumblebee 'Waves' Goodbye to Toddler

A bumblebee appeared to “wave” to a toddler in Tallaght, Ireland, video posted in May shows.

Helen Cashell recorded this video of her 2-year-old son, who was “initially nervous of the bee,” Cashell said.

“So we picked some flowers to give it some energy,” she said. “As we chatted, the bee appears to wave goodbye at the end!”

The video shows the fuzzy bee holding onto a flower as Cashell and her son talk. Just as Cashell and her son say goodbye, the insect lifts a leg up. Credit: Helen Cashell via Storyful