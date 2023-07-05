What is the future of the running back position in the NFL? | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports’ Frank Schwab and Andy Behrens hop on You Pod to Win the Game to discuss the future of the running back position in the NFL, and debate if there could be a talent drain coming at the position because of the lack of value.

Video Transcript

FRANK SCHWAB: The future of the running back position-- our colleague Tyler Greenawalt wrote about it, wondering, are we ever going to see these massive extensions for running backs again? We've heard guys complaining about it, Melvin Gordon specifically saying this offseason, "It sucks to be a running back," putting it very bluntly.

What could be done about this? What can we do? I mean, people are throwing out crazy ideas of almost, like, unionizing the running backs. Is there anything that can fix this?

ANDY BEHRENS: Yeah, I don't-- you know, whether there's anything that can be done to fix it is one question. You certainly don't need to tell fantasy managers or anybody who's-- I don't know. Anybody who's played fantasy casualty over the last 10 years or so understands that, like, the shelf life on a running back is so short.

And it's such a fraught position, right? It's such a difficult position. Like, second contract running backs-- that's about as dangerous as it gets, right? But there is generally, like, a player who deserves it.

FRANK SCHWAB: Derrick Henry comes to mind-- not many of them, one or two. And you wonder which ones. And the Giants are dealing with Saquon Barkley right now. You know they don't want to give him that long deal. So I don't know where this goes.

And here's my problem, Andy, is I think you're going to see a talent drain at the running back position. I mean, at some point, if you're-- all these kids hear this. If you are an elite athlete at 15, 16 years old and you know, I'm going to be a five star guy, I'm going to Alabama-- I could play cornerback or I could play running back. I'll play corner because I've seen guys get paid there and have long careers.

You're going to see guys who otherwise would have played running back, because it has been such a marquee position for all of our lives, really-- they're going to be playing other positions, just because they're going to look at this and hear Melvin Gordon say, wow, it sucks to be a running back. And they're going to say, you know what, you might be right. Let me try receiver instead.

I just don't think the NFL could ever figure out a solution to this. It just kind of-- it sucks, but it is what it is. Like, there's going to be the Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffreys who get paid and they're worth it. And then there's just going to be guys who fade away quickly. I mean, Kareem Hunt-- I mean, he's a guy who-- he's still unsigned. He might not sign. We don't know what his future holds for this season.

JK Dobbins is another guy this year who wants-- been loud about getting more money. And JK Dobbins isn't the guy who maybe should be holding out for more money. He hasn't done it yet. But I get it. Look, get your money while you can. If you think you have any leverage at all, try to go for it because you're one ACL tear away from kind of being on the scrap heap, and it stinks for those guys. So--

ANDY BEHRENS: Yeah. Like, Josh Jacobs has to do what Josh Jacobs is doing right now because he's coming off a great season. He's had, to this point, a fantastic career. And he doesn't have that major injury out there, right, so you can't really point to the mileage and say, whoa, it's time to back off on Josh Jacobs. Like, he's as good as it's going to get right now and needs to get paid. I mean, like, we're just probably going to see more situations like that when we see running backs coming off big years.