Future pandemics could be more lethal

Sarah Gilbert, one of the creators of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, told the audience attending the Richard Dimbleby Lecture at Oxford University: "This will not be the last time a virus threatens our lives and our livelihoods."

She added that the next one could be "more contagious or more lethal or both", and warned that lessons from the outbreak must be leaned and the world should ensure it is prepared for the next crisis.

The novel coronavirus has killed 5.26 million people across the world, according to Johns Hopkins University, wiped out trillions of dollars in economic output and turned life upside down for billions of people.