The future of online disinformation following Trump’s departure
Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what Trump’s departure will mean for disinformation online.
Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what Trump’s departure will mean for disinformation online.
MLB players and other celebrities react to Hank Aaron's death at age 86
Sheldon Keefe says star centre Auston Matthews will sit out because of upper-body soreness. Meanwhile, veteran forward Joe Thornton will miss at least four weeks with a rib fracture.
The head of the Canadian Olympic Committee says the IOC remains committed to staging the Summer Games in Tokyo this summer.
Mitchell just dropped 36 points and shot 75 percent from 3-point range, but sure, Shaq, go after him.
On Jan. 22, 2006, the Los Angeles Lakers fell behind the Toronto Raptors and it looked like it was going to be a blowout. Then Kobe Bryant took over and the rest is history.
The NFL announced Friday that 7,500 health care workers vaccinated for the coronavirus will be given free tickets to next month's Super Bowl.
Sitting at 5-9 with a flawed roster and a whole lot of questions, Masai Ujiri and the Raptors need to figure out how to avoid being "trapped in the middle" again.
In another time, the Nets might have been perfect villains, forcing themselves into relevance — even ubiquity — by winning, by inspiring copycats. New eras beget new definitions. The Nets aren’t villains. They’re anti-heroes.
The former Boston Celtics guard joined the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast and reflected on his memorable run in the 2017 postseason - which began days after his sister’s death - and how Kobe Bryant spent hours breaking down game film, helping Thomas and the Celtics advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Hear the full conversation on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
Canada's speed skaters returned to the oval with a flourish on Friday. After nearly a year's absence from competition, Canada showed its hunger to compete — capturing gold in the women's team pursuit and bronze in the men's at a World Cup event in Heerenveen, Netherlands. The women's team of Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann and Valérie Maltais took gold with a combined time of two minutes 56.718 seconds. The host Dutch came second (2:57.040), with Norway taking bronze (2:59.247). On the men's side, Canada was led by 2018 Olympic champion in the 10,000 metres Ted-Jan Bloemen, who together with teammates Jordan Belchos and Connor Howe captured bronze with a combined time of 3:41.711 Hosts Netherlands finished first (3.40.332), while Norway claimed silver (3.41.628). WATCH | Canadian skaters excited for start of season: Both medals were big wins for a Canadian Team that hadn't competed since the COVID-19 pandemic brought international competition to a halt last March. The team has been struggling to practise at home, after the ice plant at the Calgary Olympic Oval was shut down in September due to a mechanical issue. Forced to get creative, the Canadian team went as far as to train on frozen lakes. Canada will look to extend its hot start as the competition in Heerenveen continues throughout the weekend. WATCH | Canada's top speed skaters dazzle onlookers with practice on wild ice:
HEERENVEEN, Netherlands — Canadian women won a World Cup speedskating gold medal in team pursuit in their first international races in months Friday. Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann and Valérie Maltais of La Baie, Que, edged host Netherlands by just over three tenths of a second. Norway placed third. Calgary's Ted-Jan Bloemen, Toronto's Jordan Belchos and Connor Howe of Canmore, Alta., finished third in the men's team pursuit behind the victorious Dutch and runner-up Norway. Racing continues Saturday and Sunday. The World Cup in Heerenveen is the first of the 2020-21 speedskating season and the first major competition since March 8, 2020, in the same city. The COVID-19 pandemic decimated the racing season and compressed it into a pair of World Cups followed by next month's world championship in Heerenveen. Canada's long-track speedskating team has also been without ice at Calgary's Olympic Oval since Sept. 5 because of a mechanical failure. Their on-ice training has been limited to a two-week camp in an indoor oval in Fort St. John, B.C., outdoor oval skating in Red Deer, Alta., and short-track workouts in Calgary. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2021. The Canadian Press
MANCHESTER, England — Kevin De Bruyne is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines, meaning the Manchester City playmaker will miss key Premier League games against Liverpool and Tottenham next month. The Belgium international limped off in the win over Aston Villa on Wednesday with a muscular complaint. “The doctor said we’ll review the scan today, which we’ve done, and it will be between four and six weeks out," City manager Pep Guardiola said Friday. “We have to move forward. I’m not saying anything nobody knows about how important it is, but unfortunately for him and all of us, he is out for an important part of the season. “We have to find a solution as everyone is struggling and we have to adapt.” City travels to Anfield on Feb. 7 to take on Liverpool before welcoming Tottenham to the Etihad Stadium a week later. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
The longtime Braves star is one of baseball's defining legends. He overcame ugly racism and threats to pass Babe Ruth on the all-time home run list.
Dalton Del Don offers up some fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups for your consideration ahead of Week 6 of the NBA season.
Players and coaches across the NHL have talked a lot about embracing change and new normals in this most unusual of seasons. The COVID-19 pandemic brought with it an abbreviated schedule, realigned divisions, a host of consecutive games between the same two teams, and no fewer than 213 pages of health and safety protocols. Play on the ice remains largely unchanged, save for the empty, fan-less arenas in most markets, including all seven in Canada. But with clubs facing just six or seven regular-season opponents to cut down on travel and reduce the risk of coronavirus exposure, there's going to be a lot of familiarity between rivals — and quick. With the way coaching staffs now splice and study video in search of any kind of edge or tendency, the ability to subtly — and successfully — tweak systems or be unpredictable could mean a few extra victories in a year where points are at a premium and playoff margins have the potential to be razor-thin. "You're going to have to come up with different strategies and ways to mix things up, especially when you're seeing a team three times in a row," Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano said. "You're going to have to change things up and have a lot of different plays in your book." That might include varied setups on the power play and penalty kill or adding wrinkles to zone entries, faceoffs and breakouts in hopes of keeping the other side guessing. "It's going to be a constant back and forth," Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews said. "Teams are going to make adjustments, they're going to watch video, you're going to play them two days later. (Then) play them a day later ... adjustments. "Just back-and-forth battles." Edmonton Oilers head coach Dave Tippett said the unique challenges of the 56-game season featuring solely divisional play will test those behind the bench. "It's a little more of a playoff mindset ... there's subtle adjustments you make," he said. "Sometimes you get into the regular season, games flow into each other. Every game is going to be so important. You know you're going to have rivals all the way across and the competition is going to be stiff. "Coaches are really going to dig in, too. It's going to push coaches to be better." Leafs forward Jason Spezza, in his 18th NHL season and described as a "hockey nerd" by teammates, said he's looking forward to seeing the game-to-game chess matches play out. "Special teams will probably be the biggest area where you see," he said. "You'll have to give different looks." Added Toronto defenceman Jake Muzzin: "They're going to do this, we've got to do that. If they do this, we've got to do that. There's certain changes that have to be made when you're heads up again and again and again." Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said making in-game adjustments could become easier unless approaches are modified from time to time as opponents face each other up to 10 times. "You know what's coming or there's certain triggers that you're looking for," he said. "That stuff all becomes factors. Those are all very, very unique pieces in this season that you don't get in a normal regular season." Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julien pointed out teams that win the first meeting of a two- or three-game set will have to ponder changes, knowing the other side is undoubtedly scrambling for answers. "You have to be ready to be flexible," he said. "You also have to be ready to understand that just because you win one night, it's going to get tougher the second night and maybe even the third night. The more you play against teams consecutively, the tougher it gets." Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly agreed guarding against complacency after a solid performance is crucial. "Just because you won on Tuesday doesn't mean Wednesday's going to be the same outcome," he said. "It's a matter of being adaptable. It's a bit different for all of us, playing against the same teams so much, but it's a chance to learn about other players and teams. "We have to be willing to change what we're doing." But Winnipeg Jets centre Paul Stastny said there's only so much teams can tweak. It's often all about reading on the fly. "Everyone is predictable," he said. "It's a cookie cutter league, but because the game happens so fast, a lot of it is reactionary. You look at so many goals and none of it happens just from the way you drew up a play. Most of it is just a guy really making the play happen and all of a sudden a second guy, third guy all falls in line." Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault made the point teams will have to be careful not to stray too far from their core beliefs, structure or framework. "There's going to be a fine line there between playing to your strengths, playing to your identity, and sometimes adding a little wrinkle in there that might throw the opposition off," he said. "In today's game, teams really do their homework." "You wouldn't want to go and change your whole system from game to game," Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green added. "But there are different things — faceoff plays, special teams, certain things that you can change from night to night — that maybe a pre-scout wouldn't show." Jets head coach Paul Maurice likened the required balance when facing the same opponent a seventh, eighth or even ninth time to many hockey players' favourite summer hobby. "They've got to see something different," Maurice said. "(But) you've got to be real careful about how many times you're gonna change your grip on your golf club, because you're gonna get a different trajectory every time. "Play well, play hard, but you're gonna have to be fairly creative in the way you approach the game." Day after day after day. -With files from Gemma Karstens-Smith in Vancouver and Donna Spencer in Calgary This report by The Canadian Press on Jan. 22, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
Super Bowl LV will not be at capacity, but there will be fans to watch the AFC champs take on the NFC winners in Tampa in a few weeks.
Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
BARCELONA, Spain — Real Madrid will have to find the solution to its recent struggles without Zinedine Zidane on the touchline when it visits Alavés after the coach tested positive the coronavirus. The match at Alavés on Saturday comes after Madrid was dumped from the Copa del Rey by a third-tier side that struck an added-time winner playing with just 10 men. Zidane will have to be in contact with his staff from home, where according to health protocols he must self-isolate. The club announced on Friday that Zidane had tested positive. Assistant coach David Bettoni, who will be in the dugout at Alavés, said his boss was “feeling fine.” “He’s in good spirits, a bit sad not to be with us,” Bettoni said. “I do my job as an assistant coach and I’m here to help Zidane. He makes the decisions. He won’t be with us physically, but he’ll be there to support us during the game and bring his energy to the players and everyone else." Madrid will be without injured defenders Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal and midfielder Federico Valverde for the match that comes after its worst loss of an up-and-down season in which it has beaten title rivals Barcelona and league leader Atlético Madrid while underperforming against much less talented teams. On Wednesday, Madrid became the latest topflight team to fall victim to a lower-division opponent in the Copa del Rey when Zidane’s bunch slumped to a 2-1 loss in added time at the undermanned Alcoyano. The humbling loss came after Zidane had urged his team to take the match seriously. Its poor play had already cost it a shot at defending its Spanish Super Cup title and points in the Spanish league. Madrid was held 1-1 at Elche and 0-0 at Osasuna in its last two road matches in the league. The slip at Osasuna preceded a 2-1 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup. “Each loss generates a lot of criticism,” Bettoni acknowledged. “We have the experience to know how to respond. Tomorrow, we have the chance to show we are united.” Madrid’s last loss in the league came against Alavés, which upset the defending champions in late November. Lucas Pérez and Joselu Mato scored for Alavés in a 2-1 victory. But that win at Madrid has been the highlight of an otherwise dismal season for Alavés, which is on the brink of the relegation zone. Last week, the Basque Country club hired Abelardo Fernández for a second stint in charge to replace coach Pablo Machín, only for the listless team to slump to a 5-0 loss at second-division Almería in the Copa del Rey. Atlético hosts Valencia on Sunday aiming to increase its league lead after Luis Suárez completed a brace with a 89th-minute penalty to clinch a 2-1 victory at Eibar on Thursday. A six-game winning streak has Diego Simeone’s team in charge of the title race just past the league’s midway mark. It has built a seven-point gap over Real Madrid and has an extra game still to play. Also on Sunday, third-place Barcelona visits Elche without Lionel Messi, who will complete a two-game suspension after he earned a red card for hitting an opponent in a 3-2 loss to Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press
MADRID — Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Spanish club said Friday. The announcement came two days after Zidane coached the team in a 2-1 loss at third-tier Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey. The club has not provided any other information on his health status. Madrid plays at Alavés in the Spanish league on Saturday. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Three games into the 2021 NHL regular season, Calgary Flames fans are gleefully relishing the all-Canadian chapter of what they lovingly call the Matthew Tkachuk Friendship Tour. For at age 23, Tkachuk is a throwback to old-school hockey defined by nasty rivalries and real — not manufactured — hatred between combatants. More irritating than a sharp pebble in a hiking boot, the eldest son of NHL legend Keith Tkachuk artfully antagonizes his opponents to the point they can't think clearly. Canada's seven hockey teams are only playing one another throughout this 56-game regular season in the NHL's North Division due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I think it suits my style," says Tkachuk, who will lead the Flames into battle Sunday in Toronto. "One of my gifts is that it doesn't take much to get me up for games. "But it's going to be a lively night, every night, with all eyes on us in this country." 'I know what type of player I am' Tkachuk is already despised in Edmonton, for "turtling" on Oilers forward Zack Kassian and refusing to fight in a memorable game last January at the Scotiabank Saddledome. He's reviled in Winnipeg for knocking centre Mark Scheifele out of the 2019/2020 Stanley Cup qualifiers. And there's also the natural rivalry with his younger brother Brady in Ottawa. There's no doubt he'll offend countless others all season long. "I don't really think about how other people portray me or think of me," says Tkachuk a first-round (sixth overall) selection of the Flames in the 2016 NHL Draft. "I know what type of player I am." In the season opener against Winnipeg, Tkachuk was centre stage, scrumming with Jets sniper Patrik Laine, chirping with Jets captain Blake Wheeler and scoring a goal. On Monday night, the Canucks held Tkachuk off the scoresheet, but he still had tremendous impact. Tkachuk parked himself in front of goalie Thatcher Demko late in the second period and shoved aside Vancouver defenceman Alex Edler. After the whistle, Vancouver rearguard Tyler Myers cranked Tkachuk in the jaw, resulting in a minor penalty. Calgary centre Elias Lindholm potted the winning goal with the man advantage in a 5-2 Flames victory. It's hardly a new storyline. Tkachuk has drawn a league-leading 163 penalties since his NHL debut in 2016/17 (Tom Wilson, of the Washington Capitals, is second with 156 and Edmonton centre Connor McDavid is third with 147.) More than a pest But Tkachuk is hardly just a world-class pest. He led the Flames in scoring last season (23 goals and 61 points in 69 games) and promises to do even more in this campaign. "I look at it for myself, and I have to take not only a step but two steps, five steps, 10 steps forward this year if I want to become the player I want to be," Tkachuk says. "It's time to make a difference. "I don't just want to be known as a certain player. I want to be a player who makes a difference every single night." WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo breaks down the NHL's first week back: This season, Tkachuk, Lindholm and Andrew Mangiapane make up what is arguably Calgary's first line, ahead of even Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan and Dominik Simon. While the Flames lack the star power of Edmonton (McDavid and Leon Draisaitl) and Toronto (Auston Matthews), they have impressive depth up front and a world-class goaltender in Jacob Markstrom. Coming off a first-round playoff exit courtesy of Dallas, the Flames are determined to establish themselves as members of the NHL elite. "It's time for people to look at us as a serious contender throughout the league," Tkachuk says. "We have to be looked at as one of those teams that is a contender each and every season and I think we have to start proving that."