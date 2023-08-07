Future of Ohio constitution to be decided Tuesday after end of early voting
Future of Ohio constitution to be decided Tuesday after end of early voting
Future of Ohio constitution to be decided Tuesday after end of early voting
The Republican front-runner said there was "no way" he could get a fair trial under Judge Tanya S. Chutkin.
Several Trump supporters called Pence a "traitor" and "sellout" as he entered a town hall event in New Hampshire on Friday.
Donald Trump’s former aid Sebastian Gorka gave short shrift to the BBC’s political editor this week, eventually asking him, “Do you not speak English?” In an increasingly terse exchange during the BBC’s flagship early morning current affairs Today Programme on radio, Gorka accused the BBC’s Chris Mason of “putting words in his mouth” and not …
The Fox News host reached peak blather with his infuriating take on the indictments against the former president.
"How is that not intimidation?" asked Stephanie Grisham, referring to her former boss's social media message.
Dozens of Russians and their families are making their way to Mariupol, the besieged Ukrainian city where thousands have died so far during the war.
Storm Shadow missiles struck key bridges linking Crimea with occupied Ukraine, as Kyiv and Moscow traded long-range attacks.
Trump, who has railed about water flow in the past, took aim at the Biden administration reversing his Department of Energy's easing of showerhead rules.
“Trump supporters are so infected with emotion they fail to see their demise or wrongness,” writes reader Diane Kroeze. | Letters to the editor
The X CEO says the company will pay the legal bills for anyone “unfairly treated by your employer” for something posted on Twitter The post 2016 Trump Staffer Impregnated by Boss Takes Elon Musk Up on Legal Aid Offer appeared first on TheWrap.
The ex-president's team gave a questionable defense for his ominous warning after he appeared in court for conspiracy charges related to the 2020 election.
Trump called the prosecutor in the case "deranged" the night before. The post Rep. Jamie Raskin Slams ‘Deranged’ Trump Lawyer’s Defense That a Technical Violation of the Constitution Isn’t Criminal (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Already busted for documents he kept at Mar-a-Lago, Trump could soon be in more hot water for the documents that the attorney general says he failed to keep for his NY fraud trial.
The Supreme Court justice did not disclose that a former healthcare executive helped finance the purchase of his $267,000 recreational vehicle.
The former Trump chief of staff says he talked to state party leaders who said Trump's indictment is making him "even stronger" with the base The post Reince Priebus Says GOP Leaders Don’t Contradict Trump Because ‘They Would All Lose’: ‘It’s a Market-Based Political System’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
(Bloomberg) -- More than half of Americans say former President Donald Trump tried to stay in office through illegal means, a CBS News/YouGov poll shows. Most Read from BloombergTexas Power Prices to Surge 800% on Sunday Amid Searing HeatNetanyahu Seeks to Change How Judges Are Named, Then Stop RevampDeSantis Camp Hit by Gloom as Aides Worry Race Is Slipping AwayUkraine Black Sea Drone Attacks Signal Rapidly Expanding WarUS Lab Behind Fusion Breakthrough Reaches Ignition AgainIn the survey relea
Special counsel Jack Smith alerted the court to a social media post by former President Donald Trump in a filing that asks for a protective order so prosecutors can begin providing discovery to Trump’s legal team in the Jan. 6 case. The message was posted hours after Trump swore in court that he would not attempt to intimidate witnesses.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyXi Jinping is on a tear.Beijing confirmed this week that the president of the People’s Republic of China has replaced the general at the head of China’s rocket force unit, General Li Yuchao, and his deputy, shaking up the very military unit that would likely be central to any effort to take over Taiwan.The unit, China’s People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force, steers China’s land-based nuclear and conventional ballistic missiles, hosting n
The jeers from Trump supporters were tamer than the death threats Pence endured during the Capitol riot, but the former vice president still tried to win them over.
A top official said that Russia used concrete to build its deeper defenses, presenting a tougher challenge for Ukraine's counteroffensive.