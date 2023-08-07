Future of Ohio constitution to be decided Tuesday after end of early voting

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyXi Jinping is on a tear.Beijing confirmed this week that the president of the People’s Republic of China has replaced the general at the head of China’s rocket force unit, General Li Yuchao, and his deputy, shaking up the very military unit that would likely be central to any effort to take over Taiwan.The unit, China’s People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force, steers China’s land-based nuclear and conventional ballistic missiles, hosting n