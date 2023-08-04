Future of AP Psychology classes in Florida remains uncertain
There are more questions than answers as parents and teachers now weigh in on the latest war over an AP course's content in the Sunshine State. This time it's AP Psychology.
The College Board announced it was refusing to change the content of its psychology course for the state’s Department of Education.
Moms for Liberty’s latest item in their parents’ rights agenda collides against Florida's, including DeSantis’ position on mental health in schools.
The Florida Department of Education has effectively banned AP Psychology in the state by instructing Florida superintendents "that teaching foundational content on sexual orientation and gender identity is illegal under state law," College Board announced Thursday. In June, the College Board reported that it was asked by the Florida Department of Education Office of Articulation to potentially modify its courses to suit Florida law and exclude topics of gender and sexual orientation.
The Florida Department of Education has banned advanced placement, college preparatory psychology courses for teaching about gender identity and sexual orientation amid Gov. Ron DeSantis' culture wars.
