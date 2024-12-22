Fury: Unanimous points loss a 'Christmas gift' to Oleksandr Usyk from judges

Tyson Fury insisted Oleksandr Usyk had been gifted an early Christmas present after disputing the Ukrainian’s unanimous points victory in their rematch in Riyadh. Fury lost 116-112 on all three judges’ scorecards as his bid to avenge his only career loss ended conclusively with the extraordinary Usyk retaining his WBA, WBC and WBO titles. Promoter Frank Warren said he was “dumbfounded” by both the result and the wide margin of victory – and Fury agreed.