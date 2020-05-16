Further CCTV Release Shows Visits to Construction Site in Ahmaud Arbery Case

Newly released footage from October and November in 2019 shows a man walking around the construction site where, on February 23, a man dressed in clothes matching those of Ahmaud Arbery was recorded shortly before Arbery was shot and killed nearby.

The site belongs to Larry English, who said that CCTV had captured a trespasser on the property a number of times before February 23.

This video contains three clips. According to Elizabeth Graddy, English’s attorney, the first was timestamped October 25, and the second and third were timestamped November 18. Graddy released this footage, along with video described as showing a man on the property on December 17.

According to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was “trying to determine if the young man in the videos is Arbery.”

Previously released CCTV footage showed a man wearing clothes matching those of Arbery on the construction site on February 23, approximately 240 yards from the scene of the fatal shooting on that day.

“The individual depicted [in the December footage] appears to be the same young man captured on video inside the house on February 11,” said English’s attorney Elizabeth Graddy in a statement sent to Storyful.

“It now appears that this young man may have been coming onto the property for water,” Graddy said. “There is a water source at the dock behind the house as well as a source near the front of the structure. Although these water sources do not appear within any of the cameras’ frames, the young man moves to and from their locations. In one angle from December 17, he appears to wipe his mouth and/or neck. In the last footage of him captured on December 17, what sounds like water can be heard. He walks out of the house, eases into a jog, and disappears from view.”

“Nothing was ever stolen from the house – which, again, was a construction site,” Graddy said.

Merritt Law Firm, the firm representing Arbery’s family, said the February 23 recording “confirms that Mr. Arbery’s murder was not justified and the actions of the men who pursued him and ambushed him were unjustified.” Credit: Larry English/Elizabeth Graddy via Storyful