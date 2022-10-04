Furkan Korkmaz with an and one vs the Brooklyn Nets
Furkan Korkmaz (Philadelphia 76ers) with an and one vs the Brooklyn Nets, 10/03/2022
BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Nicholas Robertson scored two goals as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 6-3 in pre-season action. The left-winger opened the scoring Friday for Toronto (3-1-0) which jumped out to a 3-0 lead within the first 10 minutes of the first period. Parker Kelly put Ottawa (1-3-0) on the board with just 27 seconds remaining in the frame. Senators forward Drake Batherson scored the lone goal of the second period on a power play to cut the deficit to 3-2. In the third,
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Toronto FC II's first foray into the playoffs ended in dramatic fashion Sunday when Columbus Crew II answered the TFC reserve team's late comeback with a rally of its own. Goals by substitutes Jordan Knight and Coleman Gannon gave league-leading Columbus a 4-3 extra-time win over Toronto in a roller-coaster MLS Next Pro Eastern Conference final at Historic Crew Stadium. With TFC 2 trailing 2-1, Themi Antonoglou forced extra time with a stoppage-time goal and then gave Toronto a
Every single 2022-23 NHL game will feature new digitally enhanced dasherboards as part of league's latest effort to boos ad-related revenue.
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus
The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance since the
Pascal Siakam is relishing being fit and healthy at Raptors training camp in Victoria and the Toronto star exudes confidence when sharing his goals of being one of the best players in the NBA.
VANCOUVER — Vernon Adams Jr. has been waiting for this moment. Almost exactly a month after joining the B.C. Lions in a trade from the Montreal Alouettes, the veteran quarterback threw his first touchdown pass in orange and black on Friday, propelling his team to a 34-19 victory over the ailing Ottawa Redblacks. "Man, it was awesome," he said of the 13-yard toss to Keon Hatcher that opened the scoring early in the first quarter. "They gave us what we expected and Hatch did a great job kind of sh
TORONTO — Of all the days for Frankie Lasagna's pizza cook to miss work, a sick day on Thursday was less than ideal. Lasagna was busy preparing for dinner service at his Toronto restaurant while juggling a steady stream of media requests throughout the day after his viral moment at Rogers Centre a night earlier. "I have to make pizzas today, which is not a problem, but it's just a lot more hectic (with) everything that happened last night," Lasagna said with a laugh when reached by phone. Video
Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.
VICTORIA — Nick Nurse's challenge to Scottie Barnes heading into this past off-season was to keep improving his game. Pretty straightforward, but not necessarily so easy coming off an outstanding rookie season. "We were all talking about what's his ceiling? What's his ceiling? What's his ceiling? And for me, it's he continues to play as hard and competes as hard as he can … with experience and time and skill work and the skills improving, he’ll just keep heading toward that ceiling," Nurse said.
MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and
Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.
After a long stalemate, the Toronto Maple Leafs have finally come to terms on a two-year contract with 22-year-old defenceman Rasmus Sandin.
Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.
Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.
THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Xiyu Lin of China made a 10-foot eagle putt on the par-5 17th hole Thursday that sent her to a 6-under 65 and a one-shot lead in The Ascendant LPGA. The late eagle from Lin, twice a runner-up on the LPGA Tour this season, took attention away from Atthaya Thitikul and her bid to reach No. 1 in the women's world ranking. Thitikul won in Arkansas last week for her second LPGA title this season, and now the 19-year-old Thai can replace Jin Young Ko at the top of the ranking
THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Charley Hull put a little extra time into putting practice and it paid off for her in a big way Sunday when she ran off four birdies on the back nine for a 7-under 64 to win The Ascendant LPGA. Hull won for the first time on the LPGA Tour in nearly six years, and the 26-year-old from England crossed the $1 million mark in season earnings. She loved the theater of the final hour at Old American Golf Club as much as soaking herself with champagne when she held one for a on
With training camp well underway in Victoria, B.C., the Toronto Raptors have some looming questions that will need answering once the season kicks off very soon.
Former NHL player Sean Avery continues to let his temper get the best of him.
A pair of Toronto artists have collaborated to create a reimagined version of a classic Raptors jersey to honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.