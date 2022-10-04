Furkan Korkmaz with an and one vs the Brooklyn Nets

The Canadian Press

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Charley Hull put a little extra time into putting practice and it paid off for her in a big way Sunday when she ran off four birdies on the back nine for a 7-under 64 to win The Ascendant LPGA. Hull won for the first time on the LPGA Tour in nearly six years, and the 26-year-old from England crossed the $1 million mark in season earnings. She loved the theater of the final hour at Old American Golf Club as much as soaking herself with champagne when she held one for a on