Furkan Korkmaz dials from long distance

The Canadian Press

GENEVA — Skate Canada said Tuesday it was "extremely disappointed" with the International Skating Union's position on the awarding of medals from the figure skating team competition at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and will "consider all options to appeal." Despite the disqualification of Kamila Valieva in a doping case, Russia still stands to finish on the podium and get bronze medals ahead of fourth-place Canada. The Americans moved into the gold medal position and Japan has been upgraded to silve