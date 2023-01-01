Furkan Korkmaz with a 2-pointer vs the Oklahoma City Thunder
Furkan Korkmaz (Philadelphia 76ers) with a 2-pointer vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 12/31/2022
Furkan Korkmaz (Philadelphia 76ers) with a 2-pointer vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 12/31/2022
Imman Adan, Oren Weisfeld and Amit Mann discuss decisions and additions they would like to see from Raptors management in 2023. Listen to the full episode looking at New Year's resolutions for Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes and more on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and Nico Hischier added a short-handed goal, helping the New Jersey Devils beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Friday. New Jersey is 19-3-2 when Hischier records a point and 11-4-1 when Hughes scores. Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils, who had dropped two in a row. New Jersey has two wins in its last 10 games overall. “It was a really good effort by our top guys,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “When you start winning hockey games, your top guy
MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit
SEATTLE (AP) — Calgary has been waiting for Jonathan Huberdeau to start scoring points the same way he did a season ago. Maybe a winning goal will be what Huberdeau and the Flames needed. Huberdeau broke a tie with eight minutes left in the third period with his seventh goal of the season and Calgary beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Wednesday night. “We all know what he’s capable of and we all know his numbers from last year and all that kind of stuff,” Calgary defenceman Rasmus Andersson said. “T
SEATTLE (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 7-2 on Friday night. Zach Hyman and Klim Kostin each scored twice as Edmonton won for the third time in four games. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists, and Darnell Nurse finished with a goal and an assist. McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games, matching his career best. He has 16 goals and 21 assists during the stretch. Brandon Tanev and Daniel Sprong scored for Seattle in its thi
The Grizzlies took a decisive win in Toronto, as the Raptors' playoff hopes continue to dwindle.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No
DAVOS, Switzerland — Andrew Rowe and Leon Bristedt's early goals were enough as HC Davos fended off Canada 2-1 on Tuesday at the Spengler Cup. The Spengler Cup is an annual club hockey tournament among European teams — and a squad of Canadian professionals — hosted by HC Davos. Rowe and Bristedt scored within the first 1:55 of the game to stake HC Davos (1-0-0) to its early lead. Sandro Aeschlimann made 28 saves in net for the win. Brett Connolly of Campbell River, B.C., replied for Canada (0-2-
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Antetokounmpo finished two points off his season high and also had five assists to join Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players in NBA history with back-to-back games of at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. Chamberlain did it five times and Baylor once, with Chamberlain the
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 24 saves for his first shutout since March and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive victory. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast and Jordan Martinook scored to help the Hurricanes extend their franchise-record points streak to 15 games. Raanta, making his third consecutive start, had his 16th career shutout. He faced only seven shots in both the first and third periods. The Blackhawks, who were aiming fo
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Multiple injuries to the Golden Knights' defensemen have meant more playing time for Vegas blue-liner Nicolas Hague. But he also wants to contribute offensively, and when Mark Stone passed to Hague in the left circle Saturday in overtime, he didn't waste the opportunity. Firing what Knights coach Bruce Cassidy called “a freaking bomb,” Hague's one-timer on a delayed penalty with 2:56 left defeated the Nashville Predators, 5-4, and Filip Forsberg, who had a hat trick. “The defend
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday. Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for his third straight victory. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 20th goal of the season for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves. Dallas won the special teams battle, scoring twice on three power plays and blanking the
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 34 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and 10 assists, including 14 points in the final four minutes, and the Indiana Pacers held on for a 131-130 win over Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. George scored 45 points, the most by a Clippers player this season, in his return to Indianapolis and Kawhi Leonard had 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Leonard missed a 3-pointer from the right wing that would have tied the game at 13
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four. Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton Keller also scored for Arizona, Connor Ingram made 26 saves and Jacob Chychrun had three assists to reacch 102 for his career. The Coyotes have won two straight and are 5-1-1 at home in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are losing at a rate unlike any other team in the history of the founding NFL franchise. They also insist they have the right culture in place. They see a foundation being laid that will translate to better results in the not-too-distant future. “Like I’ve been saying all year, no matter what’s happened the week before, everybody comes in the same, with the same energy,” quarterback Justin Fields said. “The coaches do a great job staying on us, staying
OTTAWA — Alex DeBrincat had the only goal of the shootout Tuesday night as the Ottawa Senators snapped a three-game slide with a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins. DeBrincat and Tim Stutzle scored second-period goals for the Senators (15-16-3) while Cam Talbot made 49 saves including 26 in the third period alone. Jake DeBrusk and Paval Zacha scored in regulation for the Bruins with Zacha’s goal coming at 16:27 of the third period to tie the game 2-2. Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves for the Bruins (27-
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored a career-high 43 points, capping it with New Orleans' final 14 points in the last 2:44 of the game, and the Pelicans narrowly outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. Anthony Edwards, who scored 27 for Minnesota, missed a baseline fade for the win as time expired on a game in which the Wolves led most of the way, and by as many as 11 points, before losing their fourth straight. Williamson's 3-poin
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Austin Ekeler scored on two 1-yard runs and the Los Angeles Chargers clinched their first playoff berth since 2018, intercepting Indianapolis quarterback Nick Foles three times to beat the overmatched Colts 20-3 on Monday night. Justin Herbert threw for 235 yards and Cameron Dicker made two short field goals for the Chargers (9-6), who won their third straight after getting the help they needed this weekend from Las Vegas, Miami, New England and the New York Jets. When all fo
TORONTO — Gary Trent Jr. matched his season high with 35 points as the Toronto Raptors snapped a two-game slide with a 113-104 win against the Phoenix Suns on Friday. With the game tied at 101, Scottie Barnes drilled a three-pointer with 3:16 remaining followed by a three from rookie Christian Koloko 1:27 later for a six-point edge. It proved to be just enough as Toronto closed 2022 by also snapping a five-game skid at Scotiabank Arena. In a dismal month, the Raptors (16-20) went 5-10 in Decembe