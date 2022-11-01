The funniest trash talk C.J. Miles has heard on an NBA court

On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles mentions the time David West, his teammate with the Pacers, had him cackling on the bench. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

Video Transcript

AMIT MANN: Worst insult you've heard on the court, towards you or someone else? This comes to mind because of the Devin Booker-Klay Thompson interaction the other day. Fans, if you haven't seen it, they were going back and forth.

Klay said, I got four rings. You have four playoff appearances. So that's what got me thinking about it.

I mean, it worked. It's not-- it doesn't have to be good. But it's just, like, factual. It's like, well, true, kind of.

CJ MILES: Yeah, yeah, but that also has nothing to do with what's going on in this moment. Like, that's the-- like, why do we have to jump all the way to that?

AMIT MANN: It's the ultimate trump card. You can't say anything back.

CJ MILES: Yeah, like-- I guess. But I don't-- I don't have, like, a crazy insult. Like, I don't think I've heard one that was just like-- it's all been trash talk, just like regular old--

AMIT MANN: Yeah, sure, sure, sure--

CJ MILES: --and words that I don't want to get profane and say--

AMIT MANN: You can do that here, but yeah.

CJ MILES: Yeah, but I mean, not the actual words, the wording. Like, the thing that's said, not the actual words, if you get what I'm saying. But I don't think it's ever been that--

I just remember there was one when I was in Indiana with David West. And I remember the player it was. But I just remember it being-- I think I was hurt. And I was out of this game.

And he comes out of the game. And he's screaming every time this guy gets the ball, from the bench, like a mad man. Hell, no! No! Like, he's just--

I'm like-- it goes on for minutes, right? And I'm like, yo--

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

CJ MILES: --what's wrong? He's like, he's trash! I'm like-- I'm like, well, why are you so angry?

He was like, he got drafted before me. He owes me money. Because he's been so much better than him since they got draft-- like, this is the funniest-- I'm like, this is why you're at him like this. There's nothing else but that. Like, it's just that.

That was like-- I almost cried behind the bench from hearing him say that. Like, he was like, he's so terrible! He's trash! Like, he owes me some money! He should have never been drafted before me-- like, that type of thing.

And it was hilarious. That's, like, my favorite one that's off the top of the head.

Latest Stories

  • How Tyrese Haliburton is embracing his role as Pacers franchise cornerstone

    Indiana's third-year guard is taking an active role in shaping the franchise's future.

  • Mystery solved: How to pronounce Qatar, the World Cup host whose name everybody says wrong

    Mispronunciations have gotten so out of hand that the Qatari state essentially gave up on authenticity and accepted a few of them.

  • Social media made C.J. Miles delete accounts

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor discusses how the social media boom has impacted players and his own personal experiences dealing with online hate.

  • Struggling Nets part ways with Canadian coach and basketball Hall of Famer Steve Nash

    NEW YORK — Canadian head coach Steve Nash is out in Brooklyn after a disappointing start and more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. The Nets said in a release Tuesday that the franchise mutually parted ways with the two-time NBA MVP and basketball Hall of Famer. The move comes a day after they beat Indiana to improve to 2-5. Brooklyn entered the season being considered a title contender with stars Kevin Durant, Irving and Ben Simmons on the roster. “Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced

  • Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings

    Check out our Week 9 fantasy football rankings for every position!

  • First prosecution witness in Trump Org trial is still paid $450K a year — by the Trump Org

    Prosecutors kick off the Trump Org trial by asking a "star" DA witness about how he'd spent Sunday preparing for testimony — with Trump lawyers.

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Kraken's Shane Wright scratched for third straight game with family in attendance

    Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright is off to a rough start in the NHL, spending most of his very young career in the press box.

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    The best options at every position to target on your fantasy hockey waiver wire this week.

  • Steven Dubois collects short track silver for Canada at World Cup opener in Montreal

    Steven Dubois, who won a speed skating silver medal for Canada in the 1,500 metres at the Beijing Olympics in February, delivered the same result at the season-opening short track World Cup on Saturday in Montreal. Dubois, who led midway through the A final, reached the finish line at Maurice Richard Arena in two minutes 14.312 seconds behind South Korea's Park Ji Won and 1-1000th of a second ahead of his teammate, Hong Kyung Hwan, in a photo finish. Montreal's Pascal Dion fell and placed last a

  • Einarson dumps Kazakhstan, Hong Kong at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson rolled to a 12-1 rout of Kazakhstan's Angelina Ebauyer on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. Then later in the evening she rocked the Hong Kong team skipped by Ling-Yue Hung 8-1. In the early game, Einarson scored two in the first end and stole three points in the second en route to the six-end victory at the WinSport Event Centre. In other morning round-robin games, South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha defeated Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 13-1, Japa

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.