The funniest trash talk C.J. Miles has heard on an NBA court

AMIT MANN: Worst insult you've heard on the court, towards you or someone else? This comes to mind because of the Devin Booker-Klay Thompson interaction the other day. Fans, if you haven't seen it, they were going back and forth.

Klay said, I got four rings. You have four playoff appearances. So that's what got me thinking about it.

I mean, it worked. It's not-- it doesn't have to be good. But it's just, like, factual. It's like, well, true, kind of.

CJ MILES: Yeah, yeah, but that also has nothing to do with what's going on in this moment. Like, that's the-- like, why do we have to jump all the way to that?

AMIT MANN: It's the ultimate trump card. You can't say anything back.

CJ MILES: Yeah, like-- I guess. But I don't-- I don't have, like, a crazy insult. Like, I don't think I've heard one that was just like-- it's all been trash talk, just like regular old--

AMIT MANN: Yeah, sure, sure, sure--

CJ MILES: --and words that I don't want to get profane and say--

AMIT MANN: You can do that here, but yeah.

CJ MILES: Yeah, but I mean, not the actual words, the wording. Like, the thing that's said, not the actual words, if you get what I'm saying. But I don't think it's ever been that--

I just remember there was one when I was in Indiana with David West. And I remember the player it was. But I just remember it being-- I think I was hurt. And I was out of this game.

And he comes out of the game. And he's screaming every time this guy gets the ball, from the bench, like a mad man. Hell, no! No! Like, he's just--

I'm like-- it goes on for minutes, right? And I'm like, yo--

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

CJ MILES: --what's wrong? He's like, he's trash! I'm like-- I'm like, well, why are you so angry?

He was like, he got drafted before me. He owes me money. Because he's been so much better than him since they got draft-- like, this is the funniest-- I'm like, this is why you're at him like this. There's nothing else but that. Like, it's just that.

That was like-- I almost cried behind the bench from hearing him say that. Like, he was like, he's so terrible! He's trash! Like, he owes me some money! He should have never been drafted before me-- like, that type of thing.

And it was hilarious. That's, like, my favorite one that's off the top of the head.