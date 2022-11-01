Funniest NHL sound bites

Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter went viral for explaining how nature called Jonathan Huberdeau, forcing him to briefly leave game against the Edmonton Oilers. The Zone Time crew take the chance to recall some of their favourite NHL sound bites.

Video Transcript

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I'm sure everyone here saw Darrell Sutter use that quote over the weekend, about why Jonathan Huberdeau decided to leave at a point in the first period against the Edmonton Oilers. Thought he had to go take a shit, apparently. Nearly quoting him verbatim for that. A lot of people took joy in that. A lot of people thought it was a fun quote from good old Darrell Sutter.

I was just curious. I mean, first off, everyone, I'm sure you laughed at it. Do we all have any other funny comparable soundbites that we love to go back on in the dear old National Hockey League?

ARUN SRINIVASAN: Oh, yeah. Shambles in our brains. Oh, man.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: That's funny. Just [INAUDIBLE]. That literally came like a day after that.

ARUN SRINIVASAN: That was just-- that was just great, you know? And I feel bad for Mitch Marner, because he said it with full seriousness. But shambles in our brains is just such a great turn of phrase that I've been singing--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I don't know what that means.

ARUN SRINIVASAN: I've been singing it to the tune of Drake's "Fake Love" today, shambles in our brains. And it goes.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Oh, my god.

ARUN SRINIVASAN: It goes. It goes, man. It's a really catchy turn of phrase that I think is going to sort of outlive the Leafs' current woes right now.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Just throwing in Drake references left and right here. Jesus, Arun.

ARUN SRINIVASAN: You asked. You asked a Toronto man to show up, bro. I mean, what do you-- what do you want?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I did.

ARUN SRINIVASAN: What do you want? What do you want?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Toronto fans are rude.

Speaking of Toronto fans, I mean, once upon a time you might have-- Avry, what about notable NHL quotes that come off the top of your head--

Story continues

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: I have one--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: --that are just as funny.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Do you recall the Brian Hayward-Sean Avery feud?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: The Brian--

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Brian Hayward, Ducks announcer, and Sean Avery had feud like 2011-ish. Sean Avery said Brian Hayward was a bad goaltender. And Sean-- and Brian Hayward said to Sean Avery, how would you know? When I played, you were in your third year of eighth grade.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Eh, that's rough. That's rough.