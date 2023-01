Funnel Looms Over Jonesboro as Severe Weather Lashes Northern Louisiana

Multiple tornado and flash flood warnings were issued for Jackson Parish and neighboring counties as severe storms lashed Louisiana’s north on January 2.

Footage taken east of Jonesboro by Jaden Pappenheim shows a dark funnel near the town.

Local media reported Jonesboro had experienced tornado damage. Credit: Jaden Pappenheim via Storyful