Funnel Cloud Twirls Near Wrights as Tornado Warnings Issued Across Illinois

A funnel cloud was seen twirling near Wrights, Illinois, on October 11 as storms sweeping the state prompted multiple tornado warnings.

A tornado was produced in Greene County, where Wrights is located, at around 2:50 pm according to the National Weather Service.

Storms moving northeast across the state during the afternoon had the potential to produce isolated tornadoes and winds of up to 50 mph.

This video taken by Mark Camerer shows a funnel cloud near Wrights. Credit: Mark Camerer via Storyful