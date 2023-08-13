Funnel Cloud Spotted Over Airport in Ontario Amid Thunderstorms

A funnel cloud was spotted over Hamilton Airport, on Saturday, August 12, as Canadian weather officials warned residents of a possible tornado due to storms in the region.

According to Environment Canada, isolated and scattered thunderstorms were expected in the province throughout Saturday.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible throughout Ontario on Sunday and Monday, according to Environment Canada.

This footage, filmed by X (formerly Twitter) user @PScherm406, shows the moment a funnel cloud dipped downwards towards the ground before receding upwards. Credit: @PScherm406 via Storyful