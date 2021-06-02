Funnel Cloud Spotted Near Palencia as Extreme Weather Lashes Spain

A funnel cloud was spotted near Palencia, Spain, on June 1, amid a flurry of wild weather in the country, including severe thunderstorms and hail.

This footage, recorded on Tuesday afternoon from a central area of the city, shows the cloud looming in the distance. Other users on social media captured similar images.

Elsewhere in Spain, storms delivered rain, lightning and heavy hail. In Avila province, crews used snow plows to clear roads. Credit: @Eduard_dook via Storyful