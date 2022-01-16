Funnel Cloud Spotted in Marco Island Amid Florida Tornado Watch

A possible tornado was spotted by a local resident in Marco Island, Florida, Sunday, January 16, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of severe thunderstorms in the area.

Most of southern Florida was under tornado watch on Sunday as a line of storms moved northeast across the area, NWS reported.

Video filmed by Twitter user @jrmozer5 shows a funnel cloud rotating as it approached his home on Marco Island. Credit: @jrmozer5 via Storyful