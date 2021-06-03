Funnel Cloud Spotted During Severe Weather Warning in Northern New Mexico

Severe weather was forecast to produce large hail and damaging winds near Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Wednesday, June 2.

Video shared by Tom Speck, who said it was filmed northwest of Watrous, shows a funnel cloud traveling in the distance.

The storms were expected to impact eastern New Mexico into Wednesday night as a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Clovis, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: Tom Speck via Storyful