Funnel Cloud Spins Over Ohio Amid Multiple Tornado Warnings

A funnel cloud spun in southwestern Ohio on Monday, February 27, as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued multiple tornado warnings for the area.

The NWS in Wilmington posted an image of what they said was a likely tornado near Germantown. The service was in the process of gathering reports from the storm in the area, it said.

Footage by Twitter user Jeanne Duncan-Curtis shows a funnel cloud twisting in nearby Middletown, where a tornado warning had been issued. Credit: Jeanne Duncan-Curtis via Storyful