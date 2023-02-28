Funnel Cloud Spins Over Ohio Amid Multiple Tornado Warnings

A funnel cloud spun in southwestern Ohio on Monday, February 27, as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued multiple tornado warnings for the area.

The NWS in Wilmington posted an image of what they said was a likely tornado near Germantown. The service was in the process of gathering reports from the storm in the area, it said.

Footage by Twitter user Jeanne Duncan-Curtis shows a funnel cloud twisting in nearby Middletown, where a tornado warning had been issued. Credit: Jeanne Duncan-Curtis via Storyful

Latest Stories

  • Potent Ontario storm likely to disrupt travel with wintry cocktail

    Another winter storm looms for Ontario, with a mix of snow, ice and rain expected across southern sections of the province.

  • Another bout of freezing rain, snow in southern Ontario forecast

    Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for southwestern Ontario, while it says parts of the Greater Toronto Area can expect a "messy mix" of snow and ice pellets. The agency says freezing rain and wind gusts of up to 70 km/h Monday in parts of southwestern Ontario, including London and Sarnia, could lead to power outages. The latest bout of winter weather comes after last week's storm knocked out power to thousands of people in southwestern Ontario and dumped about 17 centimetres o

  • Environment Canada issues snowfall, extreme cold warnings for two Atlantic provinces

    HALIFAX — Storm warnings are blanketing pockets of Atlantic Canada as wintry weather continues to grip the region. Much of southwestern Nova Scotia is under a snowfall warning, with Environment Canada predicting up to 20 cm of snow in Yarmouth and Shelburne counties. The national forecaster says the snow is expected to continue overnight Sunday and taper off early Monday morning. Environment Canada warns that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow and cautions drivers to be pr

  • Winter storm covers much of B.C. in snow, more expected in some regions

    VANCOUVER — A weekend weather system has covered much of British Columbia in snow, and Environment Canada is warning more may be on the way for some areas of the province. Parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast received up to 40 cm of snow, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley received between 10 and 25 cm, while northern B.C. and the central Interior saw around 30 cm in some areas. Vancouver International Airport says 88 per cent of originally scheduled flights for Sunday will operat

  • New 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey, killing one and injuring over 100

    A new 5.6 magnitude earthquake has struck Turkey, killing one person and injuring 110, according to authorities. More than two dozen buildings were destroyed and 32 injured citizens have been rescued, said the country's disaster management agency, AFAD. The disaster comes three weeks after earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.8 and 7.6 ripped through its southern provinces, leaving more than 44,000 people dead in Turkey, and more than 50,000 across the country and neighbouring Syria.

  • Massive winter storm that brought rare snow to parts of California now moving east

    The massive winter storm that brought rare snowfall to parts of California is threatening to do the same on the East Coast as it moves furiously across the country. The major storm system is now bringing damaging thunderstorms to the Great Plains. More than 80 million Americans are currently under alert for wind or winter weather.

  • California storm brings flooding and leaves thousands without power

    Mass power outages, flooding and the closures of motorways and beaches are reported in California.

  • Snow blankets much of B.C. Sunday, more to come in some regions

    A weather system blanketed much of B.C. in snow Saturday evening, and Environment Canada warns more may be on the way for the southern part of the province. Over Saturday, parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast received up to 40 cm of snow, while Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley received between 10 and 25 cm. Northern B.C. and the central interior saw up to around 30 cm in some areas. Snowfall warnings were still in effect Sunday afternoon for much of southern B.C., including Metr

  • Solar breakthrough paves way for first ‘miracle material’ panels

    Perovskite is vastly more efficient than silicon at absorbing sunlight, but until now has been too unstable for commercial use

  • How much rain and snow fell in Northern California storm? Here are the latest totals

    In the last week, more than 6 feet of fresh snow fell at the Central Sierra Snow Lab.

  • N.L. snow crab population remains healthy, though market uncertainty persists

    Newfoundland and Labrador's most valuable fishery may be encountering rough market conditions, and the economic outlook for this year is bleak, but an assessment reveals that snow crab stocks remain strong, a few years after nearly collapsing. "We've seen an increase in the last few years in exploitable biomass," Julia Pantin, a snow crab biologist with the federal Fisheries Department, said Monday at a media briefing in St. John's. The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has released the results

  • How this facility in central Alberta is giving new life to oil waste

    Out of the thousands of oil facilities that dot Brazeau County, one stands out from the rest. Instead of producing, compressing or pumping fuel, Recover Energy Services Inc. recycles oil from drilling waste. The company's facility is located just outside Lodgepole, about 170 kilometres southwest of Edmonton. "I'm pretty proud of what our team has accomplished here," CEO Stan Ross said. When a new oil well gets drilled, sometimes thousands of metres deep, companies use a drilling fluid, such as a

  • Parts of Southern California have now seen more snow this year than New York City and Philadelphia, National Weather Service says

    The National Weather Service said that a few towns in the California foothills have received more than twice as much snow as New York City.

  • How to see the northern lights tonight – and why it could become more common

    No special equipment or knowledge is needed – just solar activity and a clear sky

  • Wild storms, tornadoes slam Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas; New York City braces for snowfall: Updates

    Meanwhile, heavy rain and snow blanketed much of California and parts of the West on Monday while tornadoes hit Oklahoma and Kansas. Monday recap.

  • Hundreds blocked on Croatia roads as snowstorm spurs chaos

    Hundreds of people in Croatia have spent the night in their cars or at gas stations and reception centers after a snowstorm over the weekend caused traffic to collapse and left parts of the country cut off. The sudden change of weather after a period of warm and balmy days also has snarled traffic in neighboring Serbia and Bosnia, leaving areas in western Serbia without power and cutting railway traffic to neighboring Montenegro. Media reported that cars and buses were parked along the main Croatian highway as they wait to move on.

  • PHOTOS: Winter dishes out hefty snow, power outages across B.C.

    Thousands are in the dark in B.C. after heavy wet snow infiltrated the South Coast Saturday night into Sunday morning, leaving residents with a messy cleanup.

  • How close will snow get to Sacramento this time? What to expect in Northern California storm

    Here are the forecast maps and timeline for this week’s winter storm.

  • Northern California snowstorm coverage: A true 'blizzard' has very specific weather conditions. Here's what it takes

    A Blizzard Warning is in effect for much of the Sierra through early Wednesday morning. Wind will be a major factor in creating "blizzard-like" conditions at times. Meteorologist Heather Waldman reports.

  • Spanish Island Coated in Heavy Snow

    Mallorca was transformed into a winter wonderland as Storm Juliette brought heavy snowfall to the Spanish island on Monday, February 27.Forecasters warned of heavy rain, snow, and wind, as well as strong waves. The Spanish State Meteorological Agency said the winter storm was expected to impact the region through March 1.Footage captured by Loretta Lamberton shows snow collecting in Sant Joan, a municipality in Mallorca, Spain. Credit: Loretta Lamberton via Storyful