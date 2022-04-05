Funnel Cloud Spins During Severe Thunderstorm in Central Georgia

A line of severe thunderstorms brought a potential for damaging winds and tornadoes across parts of Georgia and Alabama on Tuesday, April 5, as conditions were expected to intensify into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Footage filmed by Lee Evans in Montezuma, Georgia, on Tuesday afternoon shows a funnel cloud rotating in the distance.

Damaging wind gusts were forecast to exceed 60 mph, and a “tornado or two” remained possible, according to the NWS.

The NWS predicted severe weather for the area through Monday. Credit: Lee Evans via Storyful