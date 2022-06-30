Funnel Cloud Looms Over Small Saskatchewan Town

A funnel cloud loomed over the small Canadian town of Watrous amid weather warnings across Saskatchewan on June 29.

Footage shot by Twitter user @melissagalay shows the funnel rotating in the skies above Watrous.

Environment and Climate Change Canada warned on Wednesday of severe thunderstorms hitting parts of southern Saskatchewan. The warning was rescinded at around 4:45 pm local time. Credit: @melissagalay via Storyful

Video Transcript

- So we're just out for a nice walk. It's a nice day. And then, all of a sudden, holy [MUTED].

