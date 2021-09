A funnel cloud loomed over parts of southern Ontario, Canada amid severe storms on September 7.

This video captured by Twitter user @_osoTy, who said she took it in Oshawa, shows the dark cloud looming over homes amid gusty winds and lightning strikes.

The ECCC warned a line of thunderstorms in the Ontario area could produce winds up to 68 mph and a possible tornado on the evening of September 7. Credit: @_osoTy via Storyful