Funnel Cloud Looms Over Naples Amid Tornado Warning in Southern Florida

A funnel cloud loomed over Naples, Florida, on Sunday, January 16, amid a tornado watch for parts of the state’s southern region.

This video captured by Corporal Eric Kincaid of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 9.18am on Sunday shows the funnel cloud as seen from US-41. A tornado warning issued for the area on Sunday morning said a tornado was radar indicated.

Most of southern Florida was under tornado watch on Sunday as a line of storms moved northeast across the area, the National Weather Service reported. Credit: Corporal Eric Kincaid/Collier County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful