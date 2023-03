A funnel cloud formed above Little Rock, Arkansas, as the National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings for the area on March 31.

Melinda Rowe recorded this video at around 2:20 pm, she said.

The video shows a large cloud swirling overhead as sirens blare. The National Weather Service warned of winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail. Credit: Melinda Rowe via Storyful