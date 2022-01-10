Funeral arrangements for Ofc. Holley

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat
The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea
VanVleet has quietly buoyed the Raptors throughout a season that has been defined by injuries, absences, and scheduled losses.
It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
VANCOUVER — Alex Chiasson is the latest Vancouver Canucks player to test positive for COVID-19. Head coach Bruce Boudreau says the 31-year-old right-winger was held out of practice Thursday due to the test result, but he has not been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Five other Canucks players are currently on the COVID list, including forwards Brock Boeser and Phillip Di Giuseppe (Dec. 29), Justin Dowling (Dec. 30), Jason Dickinson (Jan. 1) and Elias Pettersson (Jan. 5). Boudreau says he's
TORONTO — Fred VanVleet stepped up again when needed for the Toronto Raptors. With the game tied at 93-93 and the stubborn New Orleans Pelicans refusing to go away, VanVleet scored the Raptors' next nine points — all three pointers, with Pascal Siakam assisting on two of them — en route to a 105-101 victory Sunday that extended the Raptors' win streak to six games. "We got ourselves in a situation where we needed him to make some big plays," said Toronto coach Nick Nurse. "And obviously he made
A high school hockey player from Greenwich, Conn., has died as a result of an injury he sustained during a game.
Evander Kane’s time in the San Jose Sharks organization has come to an end.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post
Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr
TORONTO — Ilya Mikheyev and the Toronto Maple Leafs added to the Edmonton Oilers' misery Wednesday night. Mikheyev scored on a third-period power play as Toronto defeated the undermanned Oilers 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena. It marked the eighth straight game the Leafs have scored with the man advantage and the fifth consecutive contest Edmonton has allowed a power-play goal. Mikheyev ripped his third goal of the season — and third in the last two games since returning from wrist surgery Dec. 14 — pas
Precious Achiuwa was at his best, scrappiest self as the Raptors carved out a win over the Bucks. He spoke post-game about his impact on the court, what he’s learned from this team, and things the scoresheet doesn’t necessarily show. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r
"I'm going to be honest, I always think I'm the best player in the gym. Sometimes I'm right, sometimes I'm wrong," Fred VanVleet said following his absolutely ridiculous game versus Utah on Friday. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
BEIJING (AP) — The numbers are small, but the major port of Tianjin may be facing China's first local outbreak of omicron of any size, less than a month before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing. State broadcaster CCTV said the government has divided Tianjin and its 14 million residents into three levels of restrictions, starting with lockdown areas where people are not allowed to leave their homes at all. In control areas, each household is allowed to have one family member leave to buy
B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near
Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday. Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly tied it at 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage. It was the first time in franchise history the Blues scored twice in the last minute to win. “It was definitely very fun to be a part of,” Kyrou said. “It doesn’t happen too often, coming back in the last minute.” This
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by
DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little