Funds for homeless high school seniors
Graduation day is meant to be a time of celebration, but for many high school seniors facing homelessness, it often signals the end of free meals and a place to be during the day. There is a proposal trying to give an immediate solution to this problem. This proposal would essentially give California high school seniors who are homeless $1,000 every month from April through August, which is that period at the end of their senior year and into college or a job.