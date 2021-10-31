Fundraising underway to help support family of NHSP Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill
A celebration of life is scheduled for Wednesday morning at SNHU Arena
Scottie Barnes scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Indiana Pacers 97-94 on Saturday night.
John Tavares had a goal and two assists, Petr Mrazek made 26 saves for his first victory with Toronto, and the Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Saturday night.
The San Jose Sharks were severely depleted when they took the ice on Saturday night.
Gary Bettman expressed "sincere regret" over what Beach went through with the Blackhawks in 2010.
President Trump says MLB invited him to the World Series, but baseball officials say the former president requested tickets.
Ernie Johnson said he was grieving, but grateful to spend 33 years with his son.
The two were fined a combined nearly $18,000 after several scuffles on Monday during the Saints' win in Seattle.
Entering Saturday night’s game against Florida State, Clemson had an 0-7 record against the spread.
Chiefs players don't want to hear fans complaining about the team's slow start.
Kiselev handled a bout between Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Benoit Saint-Denis about as poorly as a referee at the highest levels of mixed martial arts has ever handled a bout.
Yasiel Puig was accused of sexual assault and battery stemming from an encounter at a Lakers game in 2018.
With Pascal Siakam and Yuta Watanabe on the verge of making their season debuts, is there reason to believe Toronto can be a top-6 team in the East?
The Broncos have lost four straight headed into Sunday's game against Washington.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, Tyler Herro added 22 and the Miami Heat used a strong shooting performance to rout the Memphis Grizzlies 129-103 on Saturday night. Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry scored 15 points each, Lowry added eight assists as the Heat made 21 3-pointers, one short of the franchise record set last May at Milwaukee. Ja Morant and De’Anthony Melton led the Grizzlies with 20 points each, Desmond Bane finished with 17 points and Kyle Anderson scored 13. Throu
Georgia has tied the record for earliest clinch of a division in SEC history.
MONTREAL — The Saskatchewan Roughriders secured their playoff spot with a 19-14 victory over the Montreal Alouettes Saturday night under the pouring rain. William Powell rushed in Saskatchewan’s only touchdown of the game and kicker Brett Lauther converted four field goals. Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo didn't throw a touchdown pass, going 14 of 25 passing for 158 yards. Alouettes quarterback Matthew Shiltz had his toughest game since becoming Montreal’s starter. Shiltz failed to throw a
BOSTON (AP) — Charlie Coyle had the only score in the shootout and the Boston Bruins beat Florida 3-2 Saturday night, ending the Panthers’ season-opening winning streak at eight games. The Panthers fell two wins short of the NHL record for consecutive victories to start a season, set by Toronto in 1993-94 and matched by Buffalo in 2006-07. Florida’s eight-game winning streak to start the season tied the fourth-longest in NHL history. It was Florida’s second game since coach Joel Quenneville resi
ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on Game 4 of the World Series (all times local): 10:15 p.m. Ryne Stanek pitched a perfect fifth inning in relief of veteran Houston starter Zack Greinke, and the Astros took a 2-0 lead into the sixth as they looked to tie the World Series at two games each. Houston hitters are 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position and have stranded nine overall. But the Astros have kept Atlanta off the scoreboard behind Greinke, Stanek and some solid defense. Greinke had pitched only
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored on a third-period penalty shot to spoil Sidney Crosby’s season debut and help the New Jersey Devils beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Saturday night. Crosby pulled down Bratt in the slot with three minutes left, leading to the deciding penalty shot. Bratt skated to the right and beat goalie Tristan Jarry with a backhander. Crosby sat out the Penguins’ first seven games after undergoing wrist surgery Sept. 8. Jeff Carter, who also played Saturday for Pittsb
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 36 points, Kyle Kuzma added 17 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards outlasted the Boston Celtics 115-112 in two overtimes Saturday. Montrezl Harrell added 20 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out in the second overtime for Washington, which improved to 5-1 with its second victory over Boston in three games. Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points and sank the final Washington basket as the Wizards overcame 36.5% shooting (38 of 104)