Funding provided to close Howard County achievement gap
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is adding more than a quarter of $1 million to try and close an achievement gap.
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is adding more than a quarter of $1 million to try and close an achievement gap.
The Toronto Blue Jays' lineup just got even deeper with George Springer slated to return to action on Tuesday versus the Marlins.
Betting on single games of football, hockey and other sports is about to become legal in Canada.
Former NHL defenseman and current Sportsnet radio analyst Shane O’Brien shared some interesting insights he's been hearing on the future of Matthew Tkachuk.
Alek Manoah and Charlie Montoyo have been hit with suspensions thanks to Saturday's benches-clearing incident between the Blue Jays and Orioles.
Carl Nassib has the top-selling jersey at Fanatics after coming out.
In light of officiating controversy throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs, it's clear that players and fans alike need consistency from referees and the solution lies right in the hands of the NHL; it's rulebook.
It's no secret the Blue Jays are looking to improve their shoddy bullpen, so here's 11 relievers they could realistically acquire via trade right now.
Modrić's goal in the 62nd minute helped Croatia beat Scotland 3-1 on Tuesday and give the team a spot in the round of 16 at Euro 2020.
After a few players outplayed their draft stock in their rookie seasons, here’s a look at Yahoo Sports’ redraft of the 2020 draft lottery.
The Golden Knights return to Vegas for a pivotal Game 5 against the Montreal Canadiens. Let's get to it.
The Harlem Globetrotters want recognition for the impact they've had on the NBA.
Christina Clemons unveiled Doritos Cool Ranch earrings at the U.S. Olympic Trials. The response was beyond anything she expected — including a potential endorsement opportunity.
It's been a rough week (year?) for NHL officials, and it came to a boiling point on Sunday as Referee Chris Lee completely lost control of Game 4 in Montreal.
Game 2 of Suns-Clippers will be missing some serious star power.
Kumi Yokoyama, a forward for the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League, has come out as a transgender man. Yokoyama, who has also played for Japan's national team, came out in an interview that Racing Louisville striker Yuki Nagasato posted on her YouTube channel. “When my girlfriend said there was no reason for me to stay closeted, it really hit me. Coming out wasn’t something I was enthusiastic about, but if I think about my life going forward, it would be harder to live clos
Gard is "incredibly disappointed" about a private meeting with his players being recorded and leaked.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — There’s more than a berth in the NBA Finals at stake when the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks square off for the Eastern Conference championship. The winner of the series that starts Wednesday also will end decades of frustration. Milwaukee won its lone NBA title in 1971 and last reached the Finals in 1974. The Hawks won their only championship in 1958 and lost in the Finals in 1957, 1960 and 1961 — and that's when they were still playing in St. Louis. “This is obviously a gre
VANCOUVER — Former Vancouver Canuck superstars Henrik and Daniel Sedin are joining the club's front office. The Canucks announced Tuesday that the Sedins will join Vancouver's hockey operations department as special advisers to general manager Jim Benning. The team says the Sedins will be involved in player evaluation and development as part of their duties, and they will participate in planning for the draft, free agency and the trade deadline. Henrik Sedin leads the franchise in games played (
Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele will round out the United States' four-man team, the largest competing in Tokyo next month.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons clanked one free throw off the back of the rim, so he took a breather, fist-bumped Joel Embiid, paced, walked back to the line and bonked another shot. Hey, the 76ers still led the Hawks by 23 points at that point, Game 5 seemed in the bag, so what’s two missed free throws? Just 1 second in game time later, Simmons was back at the line -- Atlanta using a Hack-A-Ben strategy to its advantage in the playoffs -- and Simmons swished one to the roar of the crowd. Back