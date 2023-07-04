Fun-Loving Dad Surprises Daughter With Original Rap Song at Her Wedding

A dad celebrated his daughter’s wedding day with a performance of an original rap song he had created, video shared to Instagram shows.

Video filmed by Wisteria Jade Warren shows Wes Boldt, the bride’s dad, stand on stage and knock out a rap with lyrics conveying his blessings to the newly wed couple.

“He didn’t tell a soul, not even my mom (she probably would have talked him out of it). He came up with the beat on the day of [the wedding] with the DJ,” said Megan Washburn, the bride.

Washburn added that this was not the first time her dad had written his own rap – the family has a tradition of making a yearly music video when they visit the beach, and Boldt always contributed to the rap portion of the songs. Credit: Wisteria Jade Warren via Storyful

