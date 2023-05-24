Full-Sized Lego Ferrari Unveiled at Denmark's Legoland

A full-sized Ferrari Monza built of Lego bricks was unveiled as a permanent exhibition at Legoland in Billund, Denmark, on May 18.

Anders Kongshaug, who produced this footage of the unveiling, told Storyful the project took 2,711 hours to complete with the assistance of Ferrari designers.

“All in all 383,610 LEGO bricks [were] used,” Kongshaug said. “The only original Ferrari components are the steering wheel and wheels.” Credit: Kongshaug Productions/Legoland via Storyful